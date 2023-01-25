Coroner releases names of 6 Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has released the names of six of the seven victims who were killed in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting on Monday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

On Monday, seven people were shot and killed and one person was critically injured at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. The victims were described by authorities as migrant workers of Asian and Hispanic descent, five of which were male and two of which were female.

Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco, Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach, Yetao Bing, 43, Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco, and Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay, were all identified by the coroner's office as victims of the mass shooting event.

Suspect 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is set to be arraigned in a Redwood City courtroom on Wednesday, after he was arrested on Monday in a sheriff substation. Authorities believe Zhao was a coworker of the victims at Mountain Mushroom Farm, where one of the shootings took place.

The seventh victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are withholding the name pending positive identification and next of kin notification.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram