DOUGLAS MARK KLUG, 62
Douglas Mark Klug, 62 of Indiana, passed away on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilkinsburg to Harry Sr, and Marjorie (Boyer) Klug on January 25, 1960. Doug graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1978 and attended IUP obtaining a bachelor’s degree...
DAVID LOYD DEYARMIN, SR., 85
David Loyd “Applepap” Deyarmin, Sr., 85, Homer City died January 24, 2023, at Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville. He was born January 25, 1937, in Indiana, PA, and was the son of the late John and Nora (Muir) Deyarmin. He is survived by his son, Davis Deyarmin Jr.,...
JULIA (OLENIK) RAPACH, 94
Julia (Olenik) Rapach, 94 of Indiana, PA., passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of Michael and Helen (Luzanska) Olenik, she was born November 1, 1928, in Dixonville, PA. She was the last member of her immediate family. After graduating from Green Twp....
APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR BERNIE SMITH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission announced this morning that applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship. Winners will be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion, and Indiana counties, or from the graduating class of a cyber or home school. One senior from each county will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship towards post-secondary education.
MARION CENTER GIRLS, INDIANA WRESTLERS COME UP WINNERS
Marion Center jumped on West Shamokin, 51-27 for a Heritage Conference victory last night. Lydia Miller led the Stingers with 16 points. Kaelee Elkin scored 14 and Mya Lipsie 11. WRESTLING. Indiana nipped Valley, 33-30 to tie up a second place finish in the Section 6 Double-A WPIAL Team Playoffs....
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
G.E.T. SOLAR: INDIANA EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER MONTH
Indiana Borough has announced that the G.E.T. Solar: Indiana program has been extended for another month. G.E.T. Solar is a program designed to educate individuals about the benefits and savings of using solar energy for a business or non-profit organization. The program is led by the PA Solar Center, and is open to all commercial and non-profit organizations in Indiana Borough and White Township. The current application window has been extended to February 27th. The program will offer a free assessment of an organization’s solar potential and issue requests for proposals from qualified solar developers on behalf of the organization. The PA Solar Center will review bids and help the organizations navigate the whole process without the obligation to sign contracts or paying any fees.
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Sentencing hearings were held yesterday in Indiana County Court. One of them was for a Blairsville man who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault for an incident last March. Court documents show that 41-year-old Jason Sleasman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs connected with the guilty plea. He was also in court for a parole revocation hearing for a case in 2020 where he was charged with DUI. Because of yesterday’s sentence, Sleasman’s probation was revoked and was placed on probation for five years less 30 days, with the restriction of serving 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. This will run concurrently with the other probation sentence.
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE HOOPS, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, & SHOOTING
River Valley tripped up Homer-Center, 60-43 last night in a Heritage Conference matchup. Dom Speal led the Panthers with 17 points and Jayden Whitfield added 16. Luke Woodring added 10. Michael Krejocic scored 19 for Homer-Center, including 13 in the fourth quarter. All six of United’s seniors scored last night...
IUP RETURNS HOME FOR DOUBLE-HEADER AGAINST EAST STROUDSBURG
After being on the road on Monday and Wednesday, the IUP men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the KCAC for a double-header against East Stroudsburg. The IUP Women have dropped both games this week, including a hard fought match on the road against Slippery Rock Wednesday night that resulted in a 52-48 loss. East Stroudsburg won a low-scoring game on Wednesday against Lock Haven 42-37. IUP will look to tighten up its offense as the ladies team had a season-high 29 turnovers on the night last Wednesday.
CORNER RELEASES MORE INFORMATION FATAL CRASH IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. has identified the man who died in a fatal crash Thursday night in Center Township. According to the coroner’s report, 30-year-old Alex Andrew Booher of Jeanette was in the back seat of a sedan that was going south on Route 119 near the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority building when a sedan driven by 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez of Indiana hit it as it was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of 119 at 11:26 Thursday night. Booher was a backseat passenger and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was treated on scene by EMT’s and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township
WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
IHS STUDENT NAMED CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS PROGRAM
An Indiana High School Student joins 197 other Pennsylvania Students as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidental Scholars Program through the U.S. Department of Education. The program recognizes and honors graduating high school seniors who demonstrate excellence in scholastics, the arts or career and technical education fields. Students are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school transcripts, along with community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. The program has been in existence since 1964.
RIVER VALLEY, PENNS MANOR GIRLS WIN RESPECTIVE GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT
It was another busy night for Girls High School Basketball teams as one team remained undefeated in the Heritage Conference and another team had a strong performance on Friday night. First off, the River Valley Panthers beat Homer-Center last night in a rivalry match. Jake Slebodnick was there. Elsehwere, Penns...
IUP BASEBALL RANKS FIFTH IN PSAC PRESEASON POLL
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP baseball program was picked to finish fifth in the division as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released its 2023 preseason coaches’ polls Wednesday afternoon. Seton Hill is once again the favorite to win the division, garnering three first-place votes. Mercyhurst followed in...
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
TWO DUE IN COURT TODAY FOR PLEA HEARINGS
A Westmoreland County man who has an extensive criminal history is due for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank of Derry will enter his plea before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility for an incident reported on April 15th of 2021. Shank has a criminal history that goes back to 1997, with charges of theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct filed against him previously. In 2022, he was also charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and inmate procuring a weapon for himself for trying to make a weapon out of wires from face masks. He planned on trying to escape during a preliminary hearing in June of last year, but police got wind of the plan and he was caught with his handmade weapons.
CRIMSON HAWKS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER AT SLIPPERY ROCK
Another doubleheader split for the IUP basketball teams…the women continue to struggle while the men fought off another challenger. Jack Benedict recaps last night’s road trip to Slippery Rock. Men’s coach Joe Lombardi says it’s hard to expect IUP to go undefeated, but they’re going to go hard...
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
