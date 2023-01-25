ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
TheDailyBeast

Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious

Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and number one for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as "Unholy” is the first ever.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy