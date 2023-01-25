ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
LIBERTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction

ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC

What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting

The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville Water CEO to step down

Greenville Water CEO David H. Bereskin is retiring after 12 years at the utility. Breskin’s last day will be March 3, according to a Greenville Water news release. During Bereskin’s tenure, he ensured that Greenville Water’s primary focus was on the interests of the customer, providing the best possible quality water at affordable prices in a sustainable fashion, the release stated. In times of unprecedented inflation, Greenville Water has been able to keep rates at the same pricing for six years while maintaining its AAA rating with all three bonding agencies and providing drinking water of incomparable quality.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Saturday Forecast. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
clemson.edu

Endowed fellowship honors distinguished environmental engineering and earth sciences professor

The late Ben Dysart served as Environmental Protection Agency adviser and beloved mentor and friend to some of Clemson’s brightest graduate students. Devoted husband, trusted friend, respected environmental engineer, professor and leader in the nation’s conservation community. Those accolades describe Benjamin C. Dysart III, who passed away last year in Nashville, Tennessee. Dysart earned both bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees at Vanderbilt University and a doctoral degree at Georgia Tech. But Clemson was where he made the most impact on both his students and colleagues. He served as a distinguished professor of environmental engineering and earth sciences, then known as environmental systems engineering, from 1968 until he retired from teaching in 1990.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road. Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to officials, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC

