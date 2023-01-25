The late Ben Dysart served as Environmental Protection Agency adviser and beloved mentor and friend to some of Clemson’s brightest graduate students. Devoted husband, trusted friend, respected environmental engineer, professor and leader in the nation’s conservation community. Those accolades describe Benjamin C. Dysart III, who passed away last year in Nashville, Tennessee. Dysart earned both bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees at Vanderbilt University and a doctoral degree at Georgia Tech. But Clemson was where he made the most impact on both his students and colleagues. He served as a distinguished professor of environmental engineering and earth sciences, then known as environmental systems engineering, from 1968 until he retired from teaching in 1990.

