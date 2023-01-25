Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
Worker rescued after accident on Upstate job site
A worker at an Upstate construction site has been rescued after being injured in an accident. The incident happened Friday morning at a new school site in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
WYFF4.com
5 people rescued from freezing water after clinging to paddleboard, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Five people were rescued from the water at Green Pond Landing in Anderson, according to Josh Hawkins, Director of Emergency Management for Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Hawkins, four people were in a canoe and one was on a paddleboard on Friday in Lake Hartwell...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: East Standing Springs Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox Carolina is committed to you and we’re getting answers about your Upstate road concerns. You asked when the South Carolina Department of Transportation will fix a dangerous road in Greenville County after traffic and accidents keep piling up. Five accidents were reported in...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC
What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
WYFF4.com
Greer neighborhood holds emergency meeting after weekend break-in and shooting
The Brushy Creek Townes Homeowners Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night after the break-in and shooting over the weekend. "It was my direct next-door neighbor. I'd gotten home about an hour before it happened," said Grayson Snipes, a resident. According to the HOA's agenda for the meeting, a GoFundMe...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville Water CEO to step down
Greenville Water CEO David H. Bereskin is retiring after 12 years at the utility. Breskin’s last day will be March 3, according to a Greenville Water news release. During Bereskin’s tenure, he ensured that Greenville Water’s primary focus was on the interests of the customer, providing the best possible quality water at affordable prices in a sustainable fashion, the release stated. In times of unprecedented inflation, Greenville Water has been able to keep rates at the same pricing for six years while maintaining its AAA rating with all three bonding agencies and providing drinking water of incomparable quality.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
wspa.com
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Saturday Forecast. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
clemson.edu
Postdoctoral fellow Cherice Hill launches career at Clemson University with $1-million research project
Clemson University postdoctoral fellow Cherice Hill is leading a $1-million research project aimed at better understanding why a type of jaw disorder is more common among some groups than others. Hill said that she has wanted to work in higher education since she was first introduced to research in high...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
clemson.edu
Endowed fellowship honors distinguished environmental engineering and earth sciences professor
The late Ben Dysart served as Environmental Protection Agency adviser and beloved mentor and friend to some of Clemson’s brightest graduate students. Devoted husband, trusted friend, respected environmental engineer, professor and leader in the nation’s conservation community. Those accolades describe Benjamin C. Dysart III, who passed away last year in Nashville, Tennessee. Dysart earned both bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees at Vanderbilt University and a doctoral degree at Georgia Tech. But Clemson was where he made the most impact on both his students and colleagues. He served as a distinguished professor of environmental engineering and earth sciences, then known as environmental systems engineering, from 1968 until he retired from teaching in 1990.
FOX Carolina
Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Augusta Road near Sterling Grove Road. Officials said one person died following the crash and at least one other was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to officials, they...
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m. The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to...
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
