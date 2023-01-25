ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LibsOfTikTok founder Chaya Raichik cozies up with Donald Trump at dinner he invited her to share

By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Chaya Raichik, who recently revealed herself as the face behind the Twitter account Libs of TikTok , dined with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago last night.

Raichik posted a shot of the pair cozying up next to each other in the palatial Palm Beach dining room as they both flashed toothy grins and big thumbs ups.

She told DailyMail.com that the Mar-a-Lago staff had arranged a three-course kosher meal for her as she dined and chatted with Trump - sitting next to the powerhouse himself.

Raichik said that it was her first time meeting Trump - and she is looking forward 'to more opportunities and events with him.'

In jest, she captioned the tweet: 'Bumped into this guy and he invited me for dinner. He seems nice!'

The pleasant shot has been viewed more than four million times and has accrued upward of 72,000 likes since Tuesday.

'I asked him if his first tweet back can be retweeting this,' she added.

Libs of TikTok, which was manned by Raichik anonymously until she revealed herself last year, reposts content by left-wing creators, often mocking their woke politics and social commentary.

Issues surrounding gender reassignment and children's participation at drag events are among some of the topics Libs of TikTok frequently posts about.

Raichik also shared with DailyMail.com that the president, who announced his third bid for high-office in mid-November, was 'in a great mood and in good spirits!'

'We discussed a bunch of ideas and topics over the course of the dinner,' she said.

On the subject of Twitter and Trump's social media presence in general, Raichik said the pair 'talked about his digital bill of rights and he expressed his desire to work on fixing section 230.'

Recently, reports have indicated that as the 2024 White House competition launches into full steam ahead mode, the likelihood that Trump will return to Twitter have gone up significantly.

'Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It's just a question of how and when,' an anonymous Republican told NBC. 'He's been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it's anyone's guess what he'll do or say or when.'

In mid-December of last year, Trump unveiled a policy proposal that, if elected again, he would recommend to Congress to be called a 'digital Bill of Rights,' which would force government officials to acquire a court order before removing online content from popular platforms.

Furthermore, the law would force officials to inform users is their content is being removed or otherwise restricted - as so many users on Twitter were for years without being told what was happening.

'Digital platforms should only qualify for immunity protection under Section 230 if they meet high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness and nondiscrimination,' said Trump.

Trump's focus on Section 230 began during the latter months of his presidency, when the issue briefly came to the fore of the national conversation.

In late 2020, Trump threatened to veto the national defense policy bill unless it included a section that would end protections for internet companies that protects them from being held liable for material being posted by their users.

The law is a previously little-known part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects companies that host billions of messages (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) from being constantly sued by anyone ho believes they've been wronged by something an individual user posted.

