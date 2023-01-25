Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area
The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Jan. 27 Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Anderson County and Scott County.
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nicholas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip
A family moving to Anderson lost their dog Sky in New Mexico along the way. Thankfully the dog was found, now all that is left is reuniting Sky with the 8-year-old boy. A family moving to Anderson lost their dog Sky in New Mexico along the way. Thankfully the dog was found, now all that is left is reuniting Sky with the 8-year-old boy.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open
The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open. The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. US Attorney General...
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
Kentucky high school basketball players return to All ‘A’ Classic at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – In the world of high school basketball, The All ‘A’ Classic Tournament is a big deal for many Kentucky schools. The tournament, held at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), is not just a memorable experience for the student-athletes as they get the rare opportunity to compete against one another. It is also a huge economic boost for the city of Richmond.
Things to Do in Richmond, Kentucky
Places to visit in Richmond, KY. There are many great things to do in Richmond, Kentucky, including the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center, Fort Boonesborough State Park, and the White Hall State Historic Site. If you are a history buff, you will love visiting these locations. You can also spend some time on the shores of Lake Reba. In addition, the fourth largest city in the Bluegrass region, Richmond, is also home to Eastern Kentucky University.
Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge
Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite …. Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane. Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed...
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end
Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
