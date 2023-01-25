ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
quicksie983.com

Movie Currently Filming In Local Area

The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
NEW HAVEN, KY
fox56news.com

Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Jan. 27 Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Anderson County and Scott County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nicholas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip

A family moving to Anderson lost their dog Sky in New Mexico along the way. Thankfully the dog was found, now all that is left is reuniting Sky with the 8-year-old boy.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open

The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
PIKEVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate

Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning.
LEAWOOD, KS
fox56news.com

Kentucky high school basketball players return to All ‘A’ Classic at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – In the world of high school basketball, The All ‘A’ Classic Tournament is a big deal for many Kentucky schools. The tournament, held at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), is not just a memorable experience for the student-athletes as they get the rare opportunity to compete against one another. It is also a huge economic boost for the city of Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Richmond, Kentucky

Places to visit in Richmond, KY. There are many great things to do in Richmond, Kentucky, including the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center, Fort Boonesborough State Park, and the White Hall State Historic Site. If you are a history buff, you will love visiting these locations. You can also spend some time on the shores of Lake Reba. In addition, the fourth largest city in the Bluegrass region, Richmond, is also home to Eastern Kentucky University.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge

Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions

Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bicyclist dead after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning's collision occurred around 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 near Shun Pike when a semi-truck (no trailer) traveling northbound struck a bicyclist who was traveling just inside the right lane.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors

— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
RICHMOND, KY
lanereport.com

North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end

Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
LEXINGTON, KY

