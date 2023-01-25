Read full article on original website
Suffolk director of planning and community development named
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation to host A Day of Caring and Sharing Jan. 28
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Ave.
NN police chief talks about Richneck
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday.
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Newport News Shipbuilding hosting hiring event for entry-level engineers
Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting an upcoming hiring event to fill in several entry-level engineer positions.
Williamsburg’s Tourism Development Fund Grant Program Will Open To Applicants February 1
WILLIAMSBURG- The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) Program will begin accepting online applications effective Wednesday, February 1. This program is intended to increase patronage to restaurants, attractions, hotels, and events in the city of Williamsburg through financial assistance and reinvestment in tourism products, place-making projects, and public-private partnerships. The application process...
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location
JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
The Virginia Beer Company Hosting Fundraising Event For Food Truck Fire Victims
YORK-On Sunday, February 5, The Virginia Beer Company will host a fundraising event in support of a food truck employee who was injured in a fire at Newport News Shipbuilding earlier in January. Old City Barbeque food truck vendors Cody Chase and Drew Bayless sustained injuries in the incident, which...
Newport News parents weigh in on what they want in next superintendent
Parents are weighing in on what they want to see in the next superintendent for Newport News Public Schools. It comes after the school board voted to fire Dr. George Parker III.
Parker out as superintendent in Newport News
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
YPSO Offering Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events Training February 8
YORK-The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO) will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training seminar from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 8, at its headquarters located at 301 Goodwin Neck Road in Yorktown. The two-hour class will provide guidance, strategies, and a plan for surviving active...
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
Staff shakeup in Virginia school district where first-grader shot teacher
The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.
MacArthur Center up for sale as part of foreclosure proceedings
MacArthur Center, the sprawling three-floor shopping mall in the heart of downtown Norfolk, is up for sale as part of the foreclosure process.
Jeremy won't make it
The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
Local family to donate $100,000 for pediatric cancer research
When cancer took the life of Dalton Fox in 2021, his family created a foundation in his name: D-Feet Cancer - The Dalton Fox Foundation. All money raised by the non-profit goes to pediatric cancer awareness and research.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
