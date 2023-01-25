ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Suffolk director of planning and community development named

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

NN police chief talks about Richneck

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Tourism Development Fund Grant Program Will Open To Applicants February 1

WILLIAMSBURG- The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) Program will begin accepting online applications effective Wednesday, February 1. This program is intended to increase patronage to restaurants, attractions, hotels, and events in the city of Williamsburg through financial assistance and reinvestment in tourism products, place-making projects, and public-private partnerships. The application process...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location

JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

YPSO Offering Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events Training February 8

YORK-The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO) will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training seminar from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 8, at its headquarters located at 301 Goodwin Neck Road in Yorktown. The two-hour class will provide guidance, strategies, and a plan for surviving active...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA

