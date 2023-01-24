Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Somerset man arrested in Illinois after allegedly shooting woman multiple times
A Somerset man is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky after being arrested in Illinois. Somerset man arrested in Illinois after allegedly …. A Somerset man is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky after being arrested in Illinois. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 27. Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team...
The Doc Is In: 1/27/23 - 7 a.m.
Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the early drop in flu cases. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick. Keeneland is mourning the death of Pete McCormick. KSP...
New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year
Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Jan. 28: Penguin chicks, free groceries, and an alcohol …. Here are five things to know before you go to...
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with...
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters
Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge
Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite …. Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Jan. 27 Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Anderson County and Scott County.
Evening weather forecast: 1/28/2023
After a beautiful Saturday the rain comes rolling through for a soggy Saturday and an equally soggy stretch during the work week. Jan. 28: Penguin chicks, free groceries, and an alcohol …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Jan. 28, 2023. Kentucky Humane Society...
The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court along ideological lines. Voters will head to the polls for a February primary, which will determine which two justices from a group of two conservative candidates and two liberal candidates will move on to the April general election.
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested
A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
