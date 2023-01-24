ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

The Doc Is In: 1/27/23 - 7 a.m.

Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the early drop in flu cases. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick. Keeneland is mourning the death of Pete McCormick. KSP...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year

Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities. Jan. 28: Penguin chicks, free groceries, and an alcohol …. Here are five things to know before you go to...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
OHIO STATE
fox56news.com

Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge

Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite …. Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area

(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions

Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Jan. 27 Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Anderson County and Scott County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 1/28/2023

After a beautiful Saturday the rain comes rolling through for a soggy Saturday and an equally soggy stretch during the work week. Jan. 28: Penguin chicks, free groceries, and an alcohol …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Jan. 28, 2023. Kentucky Humane Society...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024

A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court along ideological lines. Voters will head to the polls for a February primary, which will determine which two justices from a group of two conservative candidates and two liberal candidates will move on to the April general election.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox56news.com

School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested

A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
NEWARK, NJ

