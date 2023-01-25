Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...

