How The Good Doctor Missed An Incredible Opportunity In The Winter Premiere
The Good Doctor is back after a fall finale packed with unanswered questions and a cliffhanger, but the winter premiere just didn't deliver as much as I expected.
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
Amrit and Nicholas Are Planning Their Dream Wedding on 'Family Karma' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There are plenty of events and plot points that Family Karma fans were excited about ahead of the Season 3 premiere. But if we're being honest here, one of the biggest events of the season on the Bravo reality show is Nicholas and Amrit's wedding. And in an exclusive clip...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner
EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead
What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Party’s over—Netflix is putting an end to password sharing by the end of March
Long-awaited change gets a timeline.
Mom Names Baby After Disney Ride, Expresses Sadness After It Gets Closed Down
Even though they're often a source of ridicule, there has been a steady increase in non-traditional baby names parents have been giving their children over the years. And we're not just talking about folks who take a name everyone's familiar with and change up the spelling. We get it, you...
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still
Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...
Bronx NYPD Captain Duarte Made Quite the Impression in 'Law & Order: SVU'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24, Episode 12. Serial dramas like Law & Order: SVU often have unexpected twists and turns, but nothing is as crazy as Captain Mike Duarte’s (Maurice Compte) arc throughout the 24th season. First introduced to us in Season 24, Episode 2, “The One You Feed,” Duarte’s story takes a surprising turn in Episode 12, “Blood Out.”
Is 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' Going to Be Multiplayer in 2023?
Since arriving in early access on consoles and PC on Sep. 6, 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has become one of the most beloved life simulation adventure games due to the slew of Disney and Pixar characters everyone knows and loves from their favorite films and TV shows. Also, players can enjoy a virtual and cozy lifestyle of gathering resources and tending to a magical valley alongside interacting with those childhood favs.
Law & Order's Christopher Meloni Addresses Mariska Hargitay Kiss, Benson and Stabler's "End Game"
Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. Just like fans, Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie can't wait for this week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. That's because a promo for the NBC drama's Jan. 26 episode teased a potential kiss between...
WATCH: Octavia Butler And Gabrielle Union On Acting, Inspiration, And ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3
Attorney Waymond Wesley II, popularly known as Chef Way, announced his resignation in a statement sent to ESSENCE Tuesday. Wesley– who had a side hustle sharing his culinary dishes on social media– served as a prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, which covers the city of Houston. “Although the leadership at the DA’s office and I believed a path forward was possible at the outset of this situation,” he said in the statement, “it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction.”
