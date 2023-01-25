ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Edward Wenner
2d ago

Having had a wife who fought one form of cancer or the other for 34 of the 36 years we were married this story drives me nuts. To prey on the generous feelings of others is not forgivable. Put this woman in jail and throw away the key.

Randy Goddard
2d ago

this sucks because people who really do need help won't be able to get because of people like this she should have to pay back double

Maryann Adling-Williams
2d ago

Last year I had stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. The money needed outside of cancer treatment was the most difficult to deal with. Any trip into town and back was 1/4 tank of gas. Food expense always had me debating if I could afford a Happy Meal or not. Just paying utility bills was stressful. When I began treatment I had 3 doctors. When I finished treatment,14. I had so many complications that required me to work with these doctors to help me live. Today I am 💯% cancer free. At NO TIME did I solicit any financial help from anyone. All these LIARS makes having cancer and needing extra help with the costs incurred makes it more difficult for those who are truly in need of help.

