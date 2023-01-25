Having had a wife who fought one form of cancer or the other for 34 of the 36 years we were married this story drives me nuts. To prey on the generous feelings of others is not forgivable. Put this woman in jail and throw away the key.
this sucks because people who really do need help won't be able to get because of people like this she should have to pay back double
Last year I had stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. The money needed outside of cancer treatment was the most difficult to deal with. Any trip into town and back was 1/4 tank of gas. Food expense always had me debating if I could afford a Happy Meal or not. Just paying utility bills was stressful. When I began treatment I had 3 doctors. When I finished treatment,14. I had so many complications that required me to work with these doctors to help me live. Today I am 💯% cancer free. At NO TIME did I solicit any financial help from anyone. All these LIARS makes having cancer and needing extra help with the costs incurred makes it more difficult for those who are truly in need of help.
Related
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed
Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Fourth student sues Johnson County school, choir teacher after being filmed changing
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
Family Member Of Athena Brownfield Opens Up About Caretaker Charged With Child Neglect
Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend indicted in Alabama for kidnapping resulting in her death
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
SoCal couple who lost 14-year-old daughter to cardiac arrest turns tragedy into triumph
Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 29