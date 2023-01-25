Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Wolves Crush Tigers
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Sprague 8, Ballard 9, Haines 3, Neurt 1, Vallejo 9, Daarud 8. Black Hills: Nysted 10, Johnson 7, Stallings 15, Shepler 8, Ellison 8, Moreno 3, Rongen 6, Campbell 3, Pilon 11, Beck 5. Three Black Hills boys basketball players scored in double figures, and...
Chronicle
T-Wolves Crush Loggers, Finish Home Slate Unbeaten
Onalaska: Underhill 6, Rushton 3, C. McGraw 2, Pannkuk 4, Mozingo 2, Lawrence 2, R. McGraw 4, Miess 7. Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 8, Kelly 6, Belgiorno 10, Hazen 17, Peters 8, Dantinne 2, Salguero 19. Accomplishing just one of its many goals this season, the 2B No. 3 Morton-White Pass...
Chronicle
Bearcat Boys and Girls Wrestlers Win on the Road in Aberdeen
Beating Aberdeen on the road in its last dual of the season, the W.F. West boys wrestling team clinched its 10th-straight league championship Thursday night, 57-11. The Bearcats won 12 of their 14 matches wrestled, and will begin postseason play at the 2A Evergreen Conference championships next Saturday at Black Hills.
Chronicle
Slow Start Dooms Cards in Loss to Ducks
Toutle Lake: L. Dean 8, C. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 12, K. Dean 9, Falk 2, J. Smith 5, Crane 5, Cooper 15, K. Smith 8, Kilponew 2. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 6, Cardenas 4, Garcia 1, Peppers 9. Scoring just six points in the opening frame, the...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Police Department Report Details Crimes and Accidents During 1952
The Centralia Police Department’s annual report showed it had made 1,283 arrests during 1952. The report was accepted at a meeting of the Centralia City Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1953, The Chronicle reported. Arrests for drunkenness led the list of arrests “as usual,” according to The Chronicle, with...
Chronicle
Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent
Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Wahl: 1930-2023
James Dale Wahl, 92, Chehalis, Washington, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2023. Jim was born on the Wahl Homestead in Boone, Iowa, March 18, 1930, to Frederick and Francis Wahl. He graduated from Boone High School in 1947, he then graduated from Iowa State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. He also lettered on the Iowa State Rifle team. Jim married Joanne Veale on June 21, 1952. He was drafted into the army in 1952 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Korean War. He came west from Iowa and started working for Weyerhaeuser and remained with them for 30 years. He then started Wahl Timber Cruising and was joined in the business by his son. Jim was an active member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church Chehalis since 1991. Jim married Barbara Hayden on March 16, 2002. Jim loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, mushroom picking, growing dahlias and sunflowers, watching the Mariners and Seahawks, and traveling. You could always find him snacking on popcorn or peanuts. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne and his sister-in-law Darla (George) Wahl. His brother George Wahl followed him to their heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hayden-Wahl; his daughter Mary (Jed) Januch; his son David (Stefanie) Wahl; his grandchildren James, Alexandria, Joseph, and Summer; and his nieces Lisa (Jeff) Damman and Debbie (Steve) Simpson.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Louis Rivera: 1958-2022
Louis “Lou” Rivera, 64, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2022, after suffering a year-long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Traci Rivera; son Sam Blodgett of Blodgett, Oregon; and daughters Sara Martinez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Allison Rivera of Everett, Washington. Lou is also survived by his siblings Arthur Rivera of San Jose, California; Frank Rivera of Olympia, Washington; Carmen Johansson of Mukilteo, Washington; and Lorie Allard of Casper, Wyoming. Lou is preceded by his mother Jeanette VanHook and father Santos Rivera.
Chronicle
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of William Webster Jr.: 1941-2022
William, affectionately known as “Bill,” was a beloved father and friend to all who knew him. Bill lived a full and adventurous life, always seeking new experiences and challenges. He cultivated a lifelong passion for collecting hobbies and interests that he passed down to his children Jennifer, Samantha and Alex.
Chronicle
A Celebration of Life for Betty Brattain: 1943-2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Brattain passed away unexpectedly. Please join us on Feb. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Betty's life at The John Gaffney residence 487 Haywire Road, Winlock, Washington.
Chronicle
Western Washington Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Orphaned Moose Calves From Alaska
Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Pierce County. The three moose — Atlas, Luna and Callisto — are living off-exhibit and...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Delays Pearl Street Pool Design Option Discussion
Following last month’s 4-3 vote by the Centralia City Council to create a ballot initiative allowing residents to decide the fate of the Veterans Memorial Pearl Street Pool, the council tabled consideration of pool design options during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. It did so in favor of scheduling...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Support Napavine School Bond for a Safer Learning Environment
I have lived, worked and retired in Napavine, and it is a tight knit community. If I want something to do after supper, I go up to the high school. I will watch a Tiger team — be it volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, track or soccer. I might also hear an awesome pep band pump up the crowd with their catchy tunes. Or I might have the opportunity to listen to our music students perform at a concert.
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
Chronicle
Renowned Washington Artist Named to Create Likeness of Indigenous Leader for Capitol
A renowned Seattle artist has been chosen to design a statue of Billy Frank Jr. for display in the nation's capital, according to the Washington State Arts Commission. Haiying Wu, who designed the Seattle Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Pioneer Square, will create a likeness of Frank for Statuary Hall at the Capitol Building, where each U.S. state can display two statues, ArtsWA said in a statement Thursday, Jan. 26.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges
The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: News Dump Podcast Is a Treasure Trove Insight Into Newspaper
The Chronicle’s “News Dump” podcast is a treasure-trove of insight for those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at what is happening in our community. As a bonus, it is also an interesting look at the craft of journalism and the people involved. Since I prepare a dozen...
