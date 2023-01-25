Heroic head coach Xizt signs two-year extension

Richard “Xizt” Landstrom signed a two-year contract extension to remain the head coach of Heroic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Xizt, who joined Heroic as an analyst and interim coach in October 2021 before becoming the full-time coach on March 29, 2022. Per his new contract, Xizt will be with the team until 2025.

“It feels amazing to renew my contract with Heroic. It was, for me, a no-brainer,” the 31-year-old Swede said. “I think we’re really onto building something great here and I’m just excited.”

Heroic’s All-Danish lineup consists of Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard, Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Rene “TeSeS” Madsen and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: