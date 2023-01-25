Kids get a lot of birthday party invitations. Many daycares and schools have a rule that if you invite a few kids in the classroom, you have to invite all kids in the classroom so no one feels excluded. Parents get used to grabbing invites out of cubbies throughout the school year without much thought.You see the invitation, ask your kid if they're friends with the person the party is for and if they answer in the affirmative, you RSVP for a tiny human's birthday bash. It becomes like a reflex. But for mom Tasha Salyer on TikTok, that reflex got her into a confusing, yet hilarious situation. Salyer uploaded a video of herself explaining to a table full of people how she ended up at the charity event instead of a child's birthday party. People at the table couldn't contain their laughter as the story went on. Apparently, Salyer picked up the invitation out of her daughter's cubby at daycare and confirmed with her daughter that she actually knew the child, Jésus.

17 DAYS AGO