Phillies single-game tickets for 2023 on sale Thursday

Single-game tickets for the Phillies’ 2023 home schedule go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at phillies.com .

The 2023 slate at Citizens Bank Park begins April 6 against the Reds. Fans receive a National League champions pennant on Opening Day. A limited quantity of Phillies Opening Day tickets will only be available as part of a three-game ticket pack while supplies last.

Fans 15 and older receive a National League champions T-shirt on April 8. The NL champions ring ceremony is April 9.

There are two Dollar Dog nights in April: the 11th against the Marlins; 25th against the Mariners. April 20 against the Rockies is the Jackie Robinson Salute. Children 14 and younger get a National League champions knit hat at the April 22 game against the Rockies.

Fans attending the April 23 game against the Rockies celebrate the Phanatic’s birthday with a 2022 National League champions Phanatic T-shirt.

Other special promotional events include the postgame concert series June 10 against the Dodgers (AJR) and July 1 against the Nationals (Diesel/aka Shaquille O’Neal); fireworks shows after the June 30 game against the National and July 14 game against the Padres; Phillies Alumni Weekend is Aug. 11-13, against the Twins; Dick Allen bobble figurine for fans 15 and older June 9 against the Dodgers.

Three kids’ giveaways: Alec Bohm cooling headband on July 2 against the Nationals; Trea Turner T-shirt on Aug. 26 against the Cardinals; Bryce Harper Funko Premium Vinyl Figure on Aug. 27 against the Cardinals.

Other home series of note: May 5-7 vs. Red Sox; May 19-21 vs. Cubs; June 20-22 vs. Braves; June 23-25 vs. Mets.

Fan Appreciation Day is Sept. 24, against the Mets.

Most home games Monday through Thursday have 6:40 p.m. start times in 2023. All tickets again are available via mobile delivery and accessed through the MLB Ballpark app .

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com