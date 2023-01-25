Read full article on original website
Thunder Trucks presents 35th North Knows with Johnny Matarazzo
In Case You Missed It… Seattle’s Johnny Matarazzo spent some time down south working on a new Thunder Trucks part for his local shop 35th North. You might remember Johnny from our Fight Night battles, in which he played one of the gnarliest games we’ve ever seen against Kevin Tshala, last year. It looks like he spent some extra time in LA filming for this incredible part while he was at it and, judging by the part, it was time well spent. As Bam would say: “Keep an eye on this kid… he’s got the SSBSTS lurkin’.” Check out Thunder’s 35th North Knows Johnny Matarazzo, above!
Primitive Shares Tre Williams Path to Pro in “Really Did That”
On Monday earlier this week, Primitive Skate announced their newest pro, Tre Williams. Today, the brand shared a 6 minute documentary sharing Tre’s Path to going Pro. Tre shares how he got into skating, his motivations while growing up, and how much it means to him to ride for Primitive. Williams says that turning pro isn’t just for himself but it’s for Riverside, and all his close friends and family who’ve been there with him since day one. This is a story of a kid who made his dreams come true. “To be at the age of 12 and saying, I want to be a pro skater and actually accomplish that, it’s like, that’s everything. I really did that.” -Tre Williams.
Camp Woodward Season 12 Episode 4 – Last day at Woodward West
Woodward‘s 12th season of their show Camp Woodward, is well underway. With a couple episodes down, we check in with Julian Jeang-Agliardi, Kristion Jordan, Kendra Long, and Mia Lovell in the 4th episode of Season 12. Julian and Kristion take on Manny Santiago and David Reyes in a team game of S.K.A.T.E. in The Hangar, Julian’s brother Quentin schools us in freestyle, Kendra and Mia get their kickflip practice in at The Junction, Wyatt battles a varial heelflip in a race against Ryan Sheckler, Magnus, Krisition, and Ruby Lilley session the Animal Chin ramp, Kristion and Nobi battle out a backside 360 kickflip lipslide on the bump to bump, and all the campers look back on their time at WoodWard West before packing up for Tahoe! Watch all this and more in the 4th episode of Camp Woodward Season 12, above.
Blood Wizard Releases RAW cut of Evan Dineen’s Welcome Video
Blood Wizard recently welcomed Evan Dineen to the team with a hellacious Welcome Video, filmed and edited by Chris Gregson. Today, the brand released his BW Cauldron Cut, the behind the scenes RAW footage from the shoot, including the attempts on his incredible double kink feeble grind ender. Watch the...
The Dern Brothers Explore Carlsbad High School’s Skateboarding History
The Dern Brothers, comprised of Dalton, Kanaan, and Destin, have been hard at work lately. You might remember them as the prize-winning homewrecking homeboys in Liquid Death’s Murder Your House contest in 2020. But recently, they’ve been outside skating, exploring, and growing their Dern Brothers YouTube Channel. For their latest video, Kanaan and Destin roam around Carlsbad High School to explore the infamous schools skate spots, both living and gone (RIP Carlsbad Gap). The pair take us on a stroll down memory lane, sharing the spots history, iconic tricks that have gone down there, and even skated some of the schools newer spots.
Manny Santiago No Longer Rides for Jart Skateboards
Manny Santiago has announced through his Instagram that he no longer rides for Jart Skateboards. The announcement comes less than 1 year since starting his journey with the brand. Manny had this to say about the departure: “Just want to take the time and let you guys know I no longer ride for JART skateboards , To the team I just want to let you know that it was an honor being able to skate with you guys and share a lot of funny moments. Thanks Alex Braza for the opportunity, As for now I have no plans but to just skate and have as much fun as I can…. Just how it all started.” Including the hashtag #VideoPartComingSoon at the end of the post, teasing his next steps. Speculations have already start surrounding his next board home and we’re excited to see where Manny ends up!
