Manny Santiago has announced through his Instagram that he no longer rides for Jart Skateboards. The announcement comes less than 1 year since starting his journey with the brand. Manny had this to say about the departure: “Just want to take the time and let you guys know I no longer ride for JART skateboards , To the team I just want to let you know that it was an honor being able to skate with you guys and share a lot of funny moments. Thanks Alex Braza for the opportunity, As for now I have no plans but to just skate and have as much fun as I can…. Just how it all started.” Including the hashtag #VideoPartComingSoon at the end of the post, teasing his next steps. Speculations have already start surrounding his next board home and we’re excited to see where Manny ends up!

