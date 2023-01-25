The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO