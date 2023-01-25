ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts lands PHF record salary

TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
The Hockey Writers

Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
