Bozeman, MT

Bobcat Central: Recap wins against the Griz

By MTN News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkRzR_0kR8sZRg00

MTN's Chet layman and Ashley Washburn sit down to talk about the past weekend's wins for both MSU's men's and women's basketball teams in Missoula against the Griz.

