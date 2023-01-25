New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills. Here's what to know.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A federal court in West Virginia granted exonerees’ motion to compel a county attorney’s office to release its case file on the investigation into a 2002 homicide, in which two brothers and another man were convicted of murder in 2007 but cleared a decade later thanks to DNA evidence. Work-product privilege is waived, as the prosecutors allowed state troopers to review the file and make redactions on the office’s behalf, even though their positions were not aligned “and could, in fact, have been adverse.”

