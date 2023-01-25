ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills. Here's what to know.

By By MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer
Supporters of abortion rights have filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions in North Carolina and West Virginia.

