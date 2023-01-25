Orlando has three James Beard Award semifinalists this year

The James Beard Foundation today announced its 2023 crop of semifinalists, and three Orlando hospitality professionals are in the mix, including first-timers Jimmy and Johnny Tung of the Bento Group in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

Bento’s eponymous fast-casual concept alone has some 25 locations in the state of Florida, but here at home, the Tung brothers have been instrumental in pollinating Orlando’s vibrant and growing restaurant scene for years.

Their projects include Korean fine-dining concept Doshi, The Foreigner, Light on the Sugar and Sugar Dough Bakehouse, new Winter Garden sushi concept Norigami and last year’s Orlando Sentinel Foodie Award winner for Best New Restaurant — the DomuLab concept and its maiden-voyage entity, Camille.

And that’s to name just a few.

“It’s a huge surprise!” Johnny Tung told the Orlando Sentinel shortly after the Beard announcements were made, noting that Jason Chin of the Good Salt Restaurant Group — a semifinalist in the same category last year — was the one who broke the news. “He reached out this morning, and it was so nice ... he was ecstatic for us.”

Sons of Taiwanese immigrants, the Tung brothers grew up in the restaurant business, and made Orlando their business ground zero, opening the very first Bento downtown in 2008.

“We grew it across the state before giving some new chef-driven concepts a go and focused our attention on making Orlando a great culinary city,” Tung said.

Also in the running is Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi for Best Chef, South, a repeat nod from 2022. Moso’s first recognition as a semifinalist came in 2020 in the Rising Star Chef category, one reserved for emerging culinarians under 30. Moso’s moved past that landmark and has since grown the Kabooki concept exponentially.

“This is definitely motivating me to keep driving my team and my business because we’ve been expanding aggressively and working on different concepts and I just feel blessed,” Moso told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s a continued pat on the shoulder that’s really rewarding, that tells me how far I’ve come in my career and continues to be motivation to keep going.”

Considered among the nation’s most prestigious culinary awards, the James Beard Foundation seeks to recognize talent in various layers thereof.

“This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, in a news release. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all — through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“This is truly an honor,” says Jimmy Tung of Bento Group. “We are incredibly humbled to be recognized next to these amazing pioneers in the industry. Without our hardworking team and supportive community, this would not be possible.”

Brother Johnny feels similarly.

“[The semifinalist designation] is validation for what we’re trying to do, but more than that, awards and nominations like this are great to bring more attention to the scene here. My brother and I really want to move the city’s food scene forward by working with local chefs and bringing chefs here from outside the city as well ... we want to keep shining a spotlight on Orlando, to help make the city a culinary destination on a national level.”

