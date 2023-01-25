ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando has three James Beard Award semifinalists this year

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The James Beard Foundation today announced its 2023 crop of semifinalists, and three Orlando hospitality professionals are in the mix, including first-timers Jimmy and Johnny Tung of the Bento Group in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

Bento’s eponymous fast-casual concept alone has some 25 locations in the state of Florida, but here at home, the Tung brothers have been instrumental in pollinating Orlando’s vibrant and growing restaurant scene for years.

Their projects include Korean fine-dining concept Doshi, The Foreigner, Light on the Sugar and Sugar Dough Bakehouse, new Winter Garden sushi concept Norigami and last year’s Orlando Sentinel Foodie Award winner for Best New Restaurant — the DomuLab concept and its maiden-voyage entity, Camille.

And that’s to name just a few.

“It’s a huge surprise!” Johnny Tung told the Orlando Sentinel shortly after the Beard announcements were made, noting that Jason Chin of the Good Salt Restaurant Group — a semifinalist in the same category last year — was the one who broke the news. “He reached out this morning, and it was so nice ... he was ecstatic for us.”

Sons of Taiwanese immigrants, the Tung brothers grew up in the restaurant business, and made Orlando their business ground zero, opening the very first Bento downtown in 2008.

“We grew it across the state before giving some new chef-driven concepts a go and focused our attention on making Orlando a great culinary city,” Tung said.

Also in the running is Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi for Best Chef, South, a repeat nod from 2022. Moso’s first recognition as a semifinalist came in 2020 in the Rising Star Chef category, one reserved for emerging culinarians under 30. Moso’s moved past that landmark and has since grown the Kabooki concept exponentially.

“This is definitely motivating me to keep driving my team and my business because we’ve been expanding aggressively and working on different concepts and I just feel blessed,” Moso told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s a continued pat on the shoulder that’s really rewarding, that tells me how far I’ve come in my career and continues to be motivation to keep going.”

Considered among the nation’s most prestigious culinary awards, the James Beard Foundation seeks to recognize talent in various layers thereof.

“This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, in a news release. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all — through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“This is truly an honor,” says Jimmy Tung of Bento Group. “We are incredibly humbled to be recognized next to these amazing pioneers in the industry. Without our hardworking team and supportive community, this would not be possible.”

Brother Johnny feels similarly.

“[The semifinalist designation] is validation for what we’re trying to do, but more than that, awards and nominations like this are great to bring more attention to the scene here. My brother and I really want to move the city’s food scene forward by working with local chefs and bringing chefs here from outside the city as well ... we want to keep shining a spotlight on Orlando, to help make the city a culinary destination on a national level.”

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Watch The Freakshow Play ‘Beat The Freaks’ Live Onair

Orlando & The Freakshow play ‘Beat The Freaks’ every weekday but it’s rare for people to actually see us play! If you’ve haven’t heard our Beat The Freaks segment before here’s a breakdown of what normally happened. It’s our trivia game that we play against one listener at 7:25am Monday through Friday. We ask you to call around 7:12am after we’re done with our confession segment so we can get someone on the phone to play. One Freakshow member writes the questions for the day and the listener then picks one of the two remaining members to play against. If you beat us you get all the money that’s been saved up which is currently at $250 plus a prize. Every time the Freaks tie or beat a listener the money goes up by $50 but the listener still get to keep their prize.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Altamonte Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida

In the suburb of Altamonte, to the north of the city, you can find the Altamonte Mall. It is one of the largest malls in Orlando with more than 100 stores. Among these, some stand out such as the Apple Store, American Eagle, the Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sephora, Cotton:On and Forever 21. In the center there are also three department stores: JCPenney, Macy's and Dillard's. It also has movie theaters and several dining options. Not being so close to the theme parks, it is the quietest mall in Orlando but with good shops.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!

If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Montverde basketball player named USA Male Athlete of the Year

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The transition from Maine to sunny Florida can be a tough one, but it's one that sophomore Cooper Flagg is taking on, one slam dunk at a time. "It was pretty tough," Cooper said. "It's kind of a whole new level of like, basketball that I wasn't really used to. But I'm really thankful for the USA experience, obviously, because that kind of opened the door for that."
MONTVERDE, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former NBA player championship rings stolen from Windermere home

WINDEMERE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating some burglaries in Windermere including one at the home of a famous basketball player. NBA Champion Greg Kite said thieves broke the glass on his patio door, then got in, ransacked his bedroom, and took off with very special jewelry. "Tremendous...
WINDERMERE, FL
mynews13.com

Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy