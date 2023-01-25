ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for 'Bill Russell: Legend' documentary

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 3 days ago

Netflix has set a release date of Feb. 8 for its Bill Russell documentary and released the first trailer for it on Wednesday.

"Bill Russell: Legend" arrives almost exactly a year after the project was announced in Feb. 2022. At that time, Netflix described it as, "The definitive bio-doc on NBA Legend Bill Russell, the greatest champion in the history of American sports, and a true Civil Rights icon."

The official synopsis now on Netflix's website reads: "Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court in this biographical documentary."

The trailer features a slew of NBA legends and current stars who will appear in the documentary, including Larry Bird, Jayson Tatum, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas and more.

Russell, who won a record 11 NBA titles with the Celtics while also being one of the most prominent athletes to take on an active role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, passed away this past July at the age of 88.

Watch the trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend" here:

