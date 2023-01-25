Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game.
“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
Instead of saying something, Espinoza said he decided to buy a ticket at the counter instead.
That’s when he realized he picked up a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.
Espinoza told the Florida lottery the big win was still hard to believe.
“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” Espinoza said, sharing that he and his wife now plan on buying a home for their family.Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
Espinoza bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
As of this report, 42 tickets worth $1 million are still up for grabs, however, only 1 grand-prize ticket worth $25 million is left.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|42
|118
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|78
|222
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|590
|1,557
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|600
|1,538
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 9