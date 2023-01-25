Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”

Instead of saying something, Espinoza said he decided to buy a ticket at the counter instead.

That’s when he realized he picked up a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

Espinoza told the Florida lottery the big win was still hard to believe.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars!” Espinoza said, sharing that he and his wife now plan on buying a home for their family.

Espinoza bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

As of this report, 42 tickets worth $1 million are still up for grabs, however, only 1 grand-prize ticket worth $25 million is left.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 42 118 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 78 222 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 590 1,557 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 600 1,538

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

