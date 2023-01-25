Iggy Pop looks back on the early days with Rick Rubin: Listen now

On the latest episode of the Broken Record podcast with Rick Rubin , Rick reminisces with Iggy Pop about his early days, recording Fun House with The Stooges in Los Angeles, the first time he saw the ocean, and more, intermixed with a discussion about his newest album, Every Loser .

LISTEN NOW: Broken Record : Iggy Pop Part 1

As lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy Pop was known for his wild contortions and animalistic stage presence. At 75 years old, Iggy just released his newest album, Every Loser , and this week, he shares some incredible stories with Rick Rubin about his tumultuous career over two consecutive episodes.

"Basically, I would write up something and then go down into the rehearsal room in the farmhouse and pull teeth to get everybody together for rehearsal -- that's band life in those days," Iggy remembers of The Stooges days. "We'd rehearse it up then go out on the weekend and play the new song in our sets until we had a whole repertoire," Iggy adds. "The big number that Ron [Asheton] really aced, which I think is my favorite number... was 'T.V. Eye.' That's the best one because he could actually play a guitar, I couldn't."

Listen to the full first episode featuring Iggy Pop -- now playing on Audacy -- and follow along for part 2, and even more conversations with hosts Rick Rubin , Malcolm Gladwell , Bruce Headlam , and Justin Richmond as they speak with the musicians you love to discuss their lives, inspiration, and craft.

Listen to Iggy Pop's Loser Radio on the free Audacy app

Browse and follow more of Audacy's all-new stations like Audacy's Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , 80s Underground , Rock N’ Road , Wake Up and Rock , ALT Roots , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram