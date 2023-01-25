ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Gio Reyna snatches a last-gasp winner

By Retuers and Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund substitute Gio Reyna tapped in a stoppage-time goal to give his team a 2-1 victory at Mainz 05 on Wednesday and lift them back into third place in the Bundesliga.

After a lacklustre performance, Dortmund appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw before Sebastien Haller headed on their first corner of the second half and Reyna stabbed it in at the far post.

It's the second game running that the USA winger has scored a winner for Dortmund - as the 20-year-old bids to put his World Cup nightmare behind him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZyVp_0kR8rcBC00

The visitors, who have conceded eight goals in their last three league matches, quickly fell behind when unmarked Lee Jae-sung headed in a corner at the near post in the second minute.

New Dortmund signing Julian Ryerson levelled two minutes later with a heavily deflected shot from outside the box but there was little else to come from Dortmund in attack.

They did have a few efforts on goal by Karim Adeyemi in the second half but never really threatened and ended up surviving some late pressure from Mainz, who had their best chance when Anton Stach's low drive flew just wide in the 88th.

Reyna then stepped up to give his team three points and lift Dortmund, who face Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, up to third on 31 points, five off leaders Bayern Munich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aR75_0kR8rcBC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YruvU_0kR8rcBC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW7nP_0kR8rcBC00

The winger has returned from his World Cup nightmare in explosive form. He was heavily expected to be a central figure for USA at the recent Qatar World Cup, only to be used sparingly by manager Gregg Berhalter.

His mother Danielle Reyna, fuelled by frustration over her son's lack of action, threatened to expose about a row the US coach had with his wife in 1991 - a move Berhalter insists was a clear attempt 'to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer'.

Reyna celebrated his winner against Augsburg last week by putting his fingers in his ears - and he replicated that again against Mainz.

