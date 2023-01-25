Why 49ers should feel more confident vs. Eagles after beating Cowboys

The 49ers took care of business on Sunday against the Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. It wasn’t a dominant performance in San Francisco, but a win is a win and it was an important victory for the Niners.

The Brock Purdy-led 49ers had yet to face a really tough opponent like the Cowboys. Although they only won by one score, and Dallas had a fighting chance up until the final play of the game, the Niners proved that they can win against another top team.

Things are only going to get tougher for them this weekend in Philadelphia, though.

Evan Giddings and Marc Grandi of the Audacy Original Podcast “ The 415ers ” discussed if the 49ers should be more or less confident after their win against the Cowboys.

“I think on the surface you always want your team to play their best game. So, that out of the way, obviously, the Niners didn’t play as well as they possibly could have,” Grandi said (3:08 in player above). “They didn’t play as well as they did against Seattle, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. They’ve had better games this season.”

The 49ers certainly didn’t play as well as they could have but that might not be a bad thing, especially for Purdy.

“They have a rookie seventh-round quarterback who hasn’t started all season who’s still learning things every snap, every throw, every quarter, every game that he plays he’s still learning things,” Grandi continued.

Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards against the Cowboys. Most importantly, however, is that he didn’t turn the ball over. He was able to manage the game and give his team a chance to win.

That might be what needs to happen this weekend in Philadelphia for the 49ers.

“If the Niners are to come out victorious it will probably be close, coming down to the last few minutes,” Grandi said. “It will require a score in the last minute by the Niners or a last-minute stop by the Niners defense. So I think that experience for Brock Purdy is meaningful. For the team as a whole, I don’t know because they’ve been there, done that. But for Purdy … I think it’s a meaningful experience so perhaps it gives Brock Purdy a little bit of confidence heading into what should be another competitive game.”

“Yeah, I’m with you,” Giddings said, acknowledging the 49ers’ lack of production from the running game and outside receivers. “But I feel like you should be confident after that win because I think we can put to bed, Marc, the strength of schedule game for the 49ers entering Philadelphia because I think everyone feels comfortable saying that the final four are the four best teams left in the NFL on both sides of the bracket. So that means that whether you’re tested or not, it doesn’t matter, you are the number one or number two team in your conference.”

Although the 49ers didn’t beat the Cowboys more handily as some fans may have wanted, they got the win against a tough opponent in a big spot.

“The 49ers have finally shown – maybe to some – that they can beat a quality, top-three, top-four in their conference opponent which they did against Dallas,” said Giddings. “Brock Purdy is a rookie. That was the biggest moment of his life and this next weekend will be the next biggest moment of his life. He didn’t shy away from the moment and he didn’t fold under pressure the way that we saw Dak Prescott do on the other side.”

Giddings also opined that beating the Cowboys is a step towards beating the Eagles. Philadelphia’s defense is one of the best in the league and the Cowboys are a lighter version of the Eagles, he said.

“So if you’re asking me why I feel confident about that win against Dallas it’s because the 49ers had not seen a team similar to what Philly had offered and they finally got it in Dallas and they showed us, as well as themselves, that they can handle business in a tight spot,” he said. “Even if it’s at home and now they have to go on the road, I feel like they should feel confident walking out of that game because they overcame and they hurdled an obstacle they hadn’t faced yet.”

The obstacles are only going to be bigger and more cumbersome in Philadelphia, but now the 49ers know what it takes to get it done.

