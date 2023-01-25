ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ella Mai Announces ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ Tour And Deluxe Album

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
Ella Mai is about to hit the road yet again. The British songbird will embark on her second headlining tour following the deluxe release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve. The extended edition is slated to debut on Feb. 2, ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, in which she’s nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Babyface.

“The deluxe tracks are some of my favorite songs currently so I’m happy to be able to share them with the world,” said Mai, 28, in a statement. “I get to bring new life to a body of work that is a year old, but remains very close to my heart.”

As far as the tour is concerned, the 34-city trek will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, and her adopted hometown, New York City.

Mai added, “With the Heart On My Sleeve Tour , this is the first time I’m getting to perform some of these tracks live. It’s almost like reading your diary aloud in front of an audience, but there’s no better place for me to be vulnerable than in my music and on stage with my fans.”

After appearing live during Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman festival , Mai joined the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul as an opener on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour . When recapping her set, VIBE shared, “Mai, however, mirrors another side of Mary. The London-bred singer opened her set with never-before-seen footage of Blige laying down vocals for her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve . The visual reads like a ‘passing of the torch,’ particularly as Mai channels her ‘grown and sexy’ era .”

Pre-sale tickets for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour will be available on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full dates for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour below.

March 31: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
April 2: Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
April 3: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
April 4: New York, NY – Terminal 5
April 6: Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 8: Washington, DC – Echostage
April 10: Atlanta, GA -Coca-Cola Roxy
April 12: Miami, FL – Revolution Live
April 13: Orlando, FL – House of Blues
April 18: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
April 19: Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
April 21: Richmond, VA – The National
April 22: Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
April 24: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
April 25: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
April 27: New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
April 30: Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 1: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
May 4: Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
May 5: San Diego, CA – SOMA
May 7: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
May 13: Seattle, WA – The Showbox
May 14: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
May 15: Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention
May 17: Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
May 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 20: Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
May 22: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
May 24: Chicago, IL – House of Blues
May 25: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 27: Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
May 28: Columbus, OH -Newport Music Hall
May 30: Detroit, MI -Saint Andrew’s Hall
June 1: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

