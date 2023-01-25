ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Anavitarte’s Update from the Gold Dome: Budget Week 2023

By Kevin the Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG52b_0kR8rBXh00

The following update was provided by State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R – 31st District) on how proceedings are going at the Capitol in Atlanta during the legislature’s 40-day term. Looking for the previous update? Click here.

The third week in January is traditionally set aside to focus entirely on assessing the budget and plunging into the Governor’s recommendations for the fiscal year. As you may know, the one and only constitutional obligation the Georgia General Assembly has each year is to pass a balanced budget.

These deliberations are not taken lightly as it is imperative we fulfill this obligation to the best serve the needs of all Georgians at the lowest possible cost to taxpayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnuUI_0kR8rBXh00

Here are some of the highlights from this week’s hearings:

It’s no secret that Georgia’s economy has outperformed the nation since the pandemic. By staying open and protecting jobs and livelihoods, Governor Kemp put Georgia in a position to thrive. We’ve been able to send over $1 billion back to taxpayers and suspend the state’s motor fuel tax because of how strong Georgia’s economy has been.

Since state revenues continue to be strong, Governor Kemp is again proposing we return taxpayer money to the taxpayers it came from. He’s recommending another $1 billion returned to those who pay state income tax and another $1 billion to offset property taxes which have sharply risen due to home sale price inflation post-COVID.

He’s also proposing approximately another $1 billion to cover the suspension of the state motor fuel tax we’ve enjoyed since last spring.

Each year, education in Georgia accounts for over 50% of the state’s budget. This year is no different. We must continue to invest in our education system at both the K-12 and higher education levels.

Last year, a large portion of funds were appropriated to fund the K-12’s QBE formula. This year, an additional $745 million is recommended in the Amended FY 2023 and more than $1.1 billion in FY 2024 for K-12 education, fully funding the Quality Basic Education formula.

It is imperative that we continue to build a workforce our growing state needs and that can only be achieved through providing our young Georgians with the highest level of education that will lead to fulfilling employment.




Healthcare in Georgia continues to remain a top priority. We know that healthcare remains a significant cost for many Georgia families. With that being said, I am pleased to see the FY 2024 budget recommends including $52 million to implement the Georgia Pathways Coverage program which was established pursuant to the Patients First Act, legislation that was passed in 2019.

The Georgia Pathways Coverage Program will increase access to adequate health insurance statewide and give Georgia families who struggle to find coverage through their workplace a better opportunity to provide care for their families.

When the Patients First Act was signed in 2019, Georgia only had four carriers offering plans in the individual market. Today, we have seen an astonishing 250% increase with 10 carriers offering plans for 2023.

While this is just a small fraction of what is recommended for the completion of this fiscal year and the upcoming fiscal year, I am pleased with the progress we have made thus far and look forward to getting these budgets passed through the General Assembly and signed by the Governor.

We will reconvene in the Senate Chamber Monday through Thursday for Legislative Days 5-8. We also plan to get back to work in our committees to assess legislation brought before us. If you have any questions or concerns related to the budget or any potential legislation that may come up this year, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I am here to serve you.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte serves as Chair of the Senate Majority Caucus. He represents Senate District 31 which includes Paulding and Polk Counties. He can be reached at 404.656.0085 or at Jason.anavitarte@senate.ga.gov




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBM7W_0kR8rBXh00

The post Anavitarte’s Update from the Gold Dome: Budget Week 2023 appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels

On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

66% of Georgians want Casino gambling in Georgia

A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – for allowing Georgia voters to decide whether casinos should be allowed to set up shop here.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Tax changes, reading instruction top Georgia Senate GOP aims

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia Senate on Thursday announced goals to further lower state income tax rates and improve reading instruction for young public school students, although tax changes are unlikely to occur before the 2024 legislative session and leaders could be find themselves short of time to build the consensus for changes […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Revolutionary Report

Governor Brian Kemp delivers 2023 State of the State Address

January 25, 2023 - Governor Brian P. Kemp addressed a packed house at the Georgia State Capitol (and the state of Georgia), giving the "state" of the state address. He began by congratulating the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House on their elections, as well as all newly elected lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly. He stated that he believes this session "will be one of consequence;" touting that because of the steadfast efforts of himself and his supporters, the state has never been stronger or more resilient. He claimed that this session would not only build upon the "monumental" achievements of the past four years but would set Georgia up for success for years to come. "We are not slowing down," he said. (https://www.wabe.org/watch-live-gov-brian-kemp-gives-state-of-the-state-address-at-georgia-capitol/)
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Poll finds growing number of Georgia voters support recreational marijuana

As medical marijuana availability moves closer to becoming a reality in Georgia, a majority of polled Georgia voters support medical marijuana, while a growing number want recreational legalization. According to a poll by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs, around 53% of...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Kemp’s approval ratings reach record high

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp’s popularity reaches a new record high with 62% of Georgians approving of the governor. Following the State of the State address, Governor Brian Kemp’s approval rating sits at a record high. Sixty-two percent of Georgians approve of the governor’s performance and believe the Peach State is moving in the right direction.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Kemp pushes to get tough on crime, add more worker housing in 2023 State of the State speech

The next couple months will see lawmakers hash out raises for state workers, stiffer penalties for some crimes and a new partnership for worker housing if Gov. Brian Kemp gets his way. Kemp laid out his vision for this year’s legislative session and beyond Wednesday in his annual address to Georgians. “I’m proud to report […] The post Kemp pushes to get tough on crime, add more worker housing in 2023 State of the State speech appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Kemp raises HOPE for students in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Kemp announcing full HOPE Tuition paid for qualifying students in Georgia in his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. It is a part of his budget proposal. If passed, 100% of students’ tuition is now paid through Governor Kemp’s decision to bring that percentage up from 89.95. Students say they’re […]
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Revenue Announces Start of 2023 Tax Filing

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. “Our Department remains committed to processing income tax returns in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Polk Today

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy