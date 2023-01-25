ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Ross Kemp, Tim Peake, Ruby Wax Feature On Channel 5 Upfront Slate

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWdwl_0kR8r6DJ00

Ross Kemp is returning to acting after 15 years for a Channel 5 police thriller that features on an upfront slate with Tim Peake , Ruby Wax and Jay Blades .

The EastEnders star will lead Clapperboard’s police thriller Blindspot for the Paramount -owned network. Kemp’s Tony Warden will help a disabled woman with a wry sense of humor, Hannah, played by newcomer Beth Alsbury, who believes she has witnessed the prelude to a murder while monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate.

Kemp made his name playing Grant Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders in the 1990s and 2000s but has since moved to helm factual programs, including his cult Ross Kemp on Gangs series.

Blindspot features on a 40 hour slate unveiled by Paramount UK Chief Content Officer Ben Frow in London this evening, with another drama, The Inheritance, also revealed, about siblings who are left reeling following the unexpected death of their father (Larry Lamb). Robert James-Collier, Gaynor Faye and Jemima Rooper all star.

The network, whose commissioners also oversee Paramount+ in the UK, has doubled down on factual shows with the likes of Tim Peake: Secrets of Our Universe , which will see the world famous astronaut share his unique personal experience exploring the mysteries of the world and beyond.

In Ruby Wax Castaway (working title), the famous interviewer will experience life as a true castaway on a remote uninhabited island, while Jay Blades: History of the East End charts the Repair Shop star’s journey to discover why his home is so extraordinary.

There are also shows for Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, who heads to Sri Lanka, and an undisclosed project from Monty Python star Michael Palin.

Wife on St r ike , meanwhile, will lift the veil on domestic life in the UK as wives hand over soul responsibility for their domestic lives to their husbands.

Our aim is to deliver an exciting, diverse and eclectic schedule of originated content for our viewers that reinforces our public service remit, whilst demonstrating how the creative and the commercial can work hand-in-hand to make exciting and rewarding television” said Frow.

“And of course, it always helps to be working with such stellar talent.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney+ Greenlights Second Season Of Superhero Series ‘Extraordinary’ From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle

Disney+ has handed a second season order to Extraordinary – the superhero series from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle – two days prior to first season launch. The news was announced at the Extraordinary launch last night in London by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux. Extraordinary launches later this week and follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.  Up-and-comer Máiréad Tyers leads...
Deadline

Bill Nighy & Jeremy Swift Join Cast Of Animated Feature ‘10 Lives’

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) have signed on to join the voice cast of CG animated family comedy 10 Lives.  The pair will join already-announced cast members Mo Gilligan (That’s My Jam), Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls), and musician Zayn Malik. Nighy, who picked up an Oscar nom this week for his leading role in the Kazuo Ishiguro-scripted Living, will voice the character of Professor Craven, while Swift will lend his voice to a wise-cracking dog called Happy.  The pic tells the story of Beckett, a pampered and selfish cat who has taken...
Deadline

Nicole Kidman & Maya Erskine To Headline & EP ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series In Works At HBO From ‘Pen15’ Co-Creator & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is back at HBO with another high-profile limited series based on a novel, The Perfect Nanny. Kidman and Pen15 co-creator and co-lead Maya Erskine are set to star in the project, which HBO landed in a very competitive situation. Erskine is the creator and writer of the limited series, based on the book of the same name by Leïla Slimani. Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO. In The Perfect Nanny, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Kidman and Per Saari...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Joe Cornish Talks Netflix Ghost Hunter Series ‘Lockwood & Co’ & Updates On ‘Attack The Block 2’

Joe Cornish’s teen ghosthunter drama Lockwood and Co. launches on Netflix globally today. The show, the streamer’s latest young-adult scripted series from the UK, stars Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton) and newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as a teen trio who run an independent ghost fighting agency in London while competing with adult-run corporate rivals. The eight-part series, from Cornish’s Complete Fiction banner, is based on Jonathan Stroud’s books about an alternate modern world in which murderous ghosts have been attacking people since the 1960s, and only teenagers have the ability to see and repeal them. Netflix ordered it as one of seven British...
Deadline

Matt Hancock Was Paid $400,000 To Appear On ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’

Matt Hancock was paid £320,000 ($400,000) to appear on last season’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and a further £45,000 ($55,700) for Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, UK parliamentary documents have revealed. UK government rules obliged the former Health Secretary to report in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests that he received the money from I’m a Celebrity producer Lifted Entertainment on 14 December – two weeks after filming ended – after appearing on the show for 30 days. Hancock has previously said he donated £10,000 ($12,300) of the fee to charity. He received the £45,000 from...
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.  Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Deadline

‘Women Talking’s Sheila McCarthy Signs With Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila McCarthy, who can currently be seen in Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated film Women Talking, has signed with Atlas Artists for management. McCarthy appears opposite Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw in Women Talking, nominated for two Oscar nominations including Best Picture. For her role as Greta, McCarthy was awarded the Career Achievement Award at the 2022 Denver Film Festival and shares in the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award, given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. Over a four-decade career, the Toronto-born McCarthy is a two-time Canadian Screen Award winner...
Deadline

‘Fire Country’ Adds Zach Tinker To Season 1 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: CBS‘ Fire Country is adding Zach Tinker (Big Sky, Days of Our Lives) to its Season 1 cast. Tinker will make his series debut this weekend with a special episode that airs immediately following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29. He plays Collin, a humble, charming, and talented probie firefighter. As the son of a famous firefighting hero, Collin carries a name that he’s constantly trying to live up to. In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown,...
Deadline

‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and...
Deadline

‘Cleo’ Ancient Egypt Dramedy About Cleopatra In Works At Peacock From Jessica Runck, Jennie Snyder Urman, Kapital & TrillTV

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is headed to Ancient Egypt with Cleo, a one-hour dramedy in development from writer Jessica Runck (Man With A Plan), Jane the Virgin developer/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TrillTV and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Runck, with Urman serving as as showrunner, Cleo revolves around Cleopatra, an overqualified young woman who is forced to hide her intelligence behind make-up, clothes and men to earn the respect she needs to hang on to her job: being queen of Egypt. A dramatic comedy set in ancient Egypt that proves not much has...
Deadline

One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
Deadline

CNBC Drops ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ From Primetime Lineup As Leno Recuperates From Motorcycle Accident

CNBC is dropping Jay Leno’s Garage, the classic car series that capitalized on the comedian’s prized collection, after seven seasons. The network chose not to renew the series after seven seasons, a source confirmed. KC Sullivan, named president last year, has chosen to focus on business oriented reality shows in the primetime lineup, including Shark Tank and Undercover Boss. But Jay Leno’s Garage, which started as a special in 2014 and became a series the next year, drew attention given Leno’s status as a former host of The Tonight Show and his ability to draw marquee guest stars, including President...
Deadline

Larry Wilmore To Headline Late Night-Themed Comedy ‘Lately’ In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Larry Wilmore is tapping into his experiences in late-night for a primetime comedy in development at ABC. Wilmore is writing, executive producing and is set to star in Lately, described as a behind-the-scenes look at the upstairs-downstairs dynamics of the people who work at a late-night talk show, sources tell Deadline. Related Story Late-Night Landscape Shift Brings New Opportunities & Challenges Related Story Can 'Avatar: The Way of Water' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Save The Oscars From A Ratings Slump? Related Story 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Premiere: Zach Shallcross Narrows Down His Suitors As He Begins His Journey To Find Love Tamara Gregory, Head of Television...
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still

Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...
Deadline

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Deadline

As ‘How Long Gone’ Nears 500 Episodes, Culture Podcast Signs With CAA, Eyes TV & Film Opportunities

EXCLUSIVE: How Long Gone, a culture and interview podcast founded by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, is going full Hollywood. The podcast, which is closing in on 500 episodes, having launched in the nascent stages of the pandemic, has signed with CAA. The move will see the agency explore opportunities across television, film and publishing for the pair, who are currently taking the show on the road with live shows in London. It’s full circle for the pair, who have often joked on the podcast about the desire to move into television and secure A-list representation. You could easily imagine a How Long...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax

DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Breaks Down Debut Episodes & Discusses Collaborating With Rian Johnson For Peacock Series

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details from the first four episodes of Peacock’s Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne is a casino waitress with an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying in her latest collaboration with Rian Johnson, Peacock’s Poker Face. She’s not reading their faces or their body language. It’s “just a feeling,” her character Charlie explains in the first episode, which debuted Thursday along with three additional episodes. Related Story ‘Poker Face’ Review: No Lie! Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s Peacock Road Trip Procedural Is All Green Lights & Parking Spaces Related Story NBCUniversal And Comcast Execs "More Confident" Than They Were A Year...
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy