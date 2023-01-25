ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog To Ultra International Music Publishing

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIaKb_0kR8r3Z800

Zaytoven has sold his music catalog to Ultra International Music Publishing for an undisclosed sum, reports Variety .

UIMP will obtain Zaytoven’s co-published interest across 560 songs in total through the new deal, including hits such as Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” 21 Savage’s “Famous,” and more.

More from VIBE.com

The Atlanta-based musician has also been signed to the publishing company, with a co-publishing deal emphasizing the producer creating new music. Zay will also ramp up collaboration with the company around the globe at locations such as Los Angeles, ATL, and London.

Patrick Moxey, founder & CEO of UIMP, spoke about their acquisition of Zay’s catalog and continuing its work with him as he produces more music.

“Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

Along with his hit singles, the 43-year-old super producer has also crafted collaborative efforts with some of the biggest artist in modern Hip-Hop. Artists he’s worked with include Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, and Usher — the latter of which earned him a GRAMMY for co-producing Raymond v. Raymond .

Most recently, Zaytoven announced he and music executive Big Trill launched their own music label , ZTP.

“We are Blessed to announce that ‘ZTP’ The Label is official,” Zaytoven wrote under the IG post. “Me and Big Trill are officially a label. We are SIGNING artist, producers, song writers, DJs, all brands. we are looking for a real team a solid team. Searching for all talent in every city, every state, every town!!!! Let’s get to work.”

Comments / 4

Related
Vibe

Rich The Kid Gets Tattoo Honoring Takeoff

Rich The Kid has memorialized one of his late friends and collaborators, Takeoff, with new ink. In a new Tik Tok uploaded by tattoo artist Tattoo Red on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Rich can be seen vibing in the chair as he patiently awaits his new design to be finished as his song “No More Friends” is heard playing behind the clip. More from VIBE.comHit-Boy And Offset Talk Future Collaborations After Teaming Up On "2 LIVE"Gloss Up Talks Setting The Tone With Debut MixtapeWoman Shot During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out For The First Time His new ink appears to be Takeoff’s name in...
NEW YORK STATE
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Complex

Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
CBS LA

Justin Bieber sells entire back catalog in "historic" deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire back catalog of music — more than 290 songs — to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. According to Billboard, the deal is valued at over $200 million. The company will acquire the rights to the entire back catalog of Bieber's releases through Dec. 31, 2021 — including publishing copyrights, master recordings, neighboring rights and artist loyalties, the company said."This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70," Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management said in a statement. "Such is the power of...
NEVADA STATE
Vibe

2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash

2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Vibe

La La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life

During La La Anthony’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the BMF star gushed and bonded with the daytime talk show host about being mothers to teenage boys and just how involved her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her love life. “He doesn’t like it,” Anthony, 40, admitted. “And I’m like, ‘So you just want your mom to be alone forever?’ He’s like, ’Yeah, kind of.’ But anytime his friends want to go out and do something he’s like, ‘Alright mom bye see you later I’m going here,’ and I’m like, ‘You just leave me in a...
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
11Alive

Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy