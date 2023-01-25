Pamela Anderson Finds the Perfect Ladylike Dress for Her Gray Louboutins at ‘The Howard Stern Show’
Pamela Anderson arrived to “The Howard Stern Show” today in a ladylike ensemble reminiscent of ’50s Hollywood stars. The “Baywatch” alum went to the Sirius XM studio to discuss her upcoming memoir “Love, Pamela” and Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” both dropping on Jan. 31.
Anderson donned a champagne-colored dress with a knee-length A-line skirt for the occasion. The dress featured a semi-corseted bodice and the sleeves were gathered to the actress’s elbows.
The model forewent accessories and wore her iconic blond locks in tousled waves . For glam, Anderson had rosy pink cheeks, an arched brow, a smokey gray eye and a pink glossed lip.
The dress paired perfectly with her footwear choice. Anderson slipped on a pair of gray pointed-toe velvet Christian Louboutin pumps that coordinated well with the metallic accent of her dress. The shoes are in the Iriza style and feature 4-inch heels.
In her memoir and documentary, Anderson delves into her tumultuous personal and professional background, exploring topics like her hectic on-off relationship with musician Tommy Lee, her difficult childhood and encounters with various Hollywood A-listers, like Sylvester Stallone.
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Pamela Anderson’s Daring ’90s StyleMore from Footwear News
- Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry
- Jordyn Woods Channels Jessica Rabbit in Red Bodycon Dress & Fiery Hair for Shein
- Julie Bowen's Velvet Suit & Towering Platforms on 'Drew Barrymore' Are a Flashback to the 70s
Comments / 3