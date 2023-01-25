ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Kemp to Make Acting Comeback as U.K.’s Channel 5 Unveils 2023 Slate

By K.J. Yossman
Ross Kemp is returning to his first acting role in 15 years as a corrupt policeman who turns a blind eye to a woman’s possible murder.

“Blindspot,” which is produced by Clapperboard and set to air on U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 5 later this year, tells the story of Hannah, a disabled woman (played by Beth Alsbury) who sees a man and a woman walking to a low visibility area before the man emerges alone. Kemp plays Tony, a policeman in charge of the case who dismisses Hanna’s concerns.

The four-part thriller is just one of a slate of new dramas and documentaries unveiled at Channel 5’s upfronts event this evening by Paramount ’s chief content officer for the U.K., Ben Frow.

Other projects due to debut on the network this year include “Tim Peake: Secrets of Our Universe,” with astronaut Tim Peake; “The Inheritance,” a scripted drama about siblings who try to get back their inheritance after their dad unexpectedly dies and secrets emerge; “Traffic Cops: Crash Scene Investigation,” a factual series following the North Yorkshire Police crash investigation team; and “Wife on Strike” (working title), an unscripted show in which partners carrying the domestic load hand it over to their unwilling other halves.

Viewers can also look forward to “Endurance: Race to the Pole,” “The Pet Psychic,” “Challenge Anneka,” “Nick Knowles into Death Valley,” “Ruby Wax Castaway” (working title), “Jay Blades: History of the East End” and many more.

“Our aim is to deliver an exciting, diverse and eclectic schedule of originated content for our viewers that reinforces our public service remit, whilst demonstrating how the creative and the commercial can work hand-in-hand to make exciting and rewarding television,” said Frow. “Of course, it always helps to be working with such stellar talent!”

