ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Beverley Schottenstein Trial Limited Series in the Works at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bw8qr_0kR8qF6o00

A limited series about Beverley Schottenstein’s legal case against her grandsons is in the works at HBO Max , Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama is based on the upcoming book “Beverley’s War: A Fractured Family Dynasty. Elder Abuse. Millions in Financial Fraud” by Cathy Schottenstein, which is set to be released in November.

Per the official logline, “Beverley Schottenstein said two grandsons who managed her money at JPMorgan forged documents, ran up commissions with inappropriate trading and made her miss tens of millions of dollars in gains. So she decided to teach them all a lesson.”

Julia Ruchman (“The Walking Dead,” “The Son”) is attached to write and executive produce the series. Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant,” “A Small Light”) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Smriti Mundhra and Nina Anand Aujla of Meralta Films will also executive produce along with Gigi Pritzker for Madison Wells. Cathy Schottenstein will serve as co-executive producer.

Mundhra previously directed and produced the documentary short “St. Louis Superman,” which went on to receive an Oscar nomination. She also created and executive produced the hit Netflix unscripted series “Indian Matchmaking.” Pritzker previously executive produced the Oscar-winning film “Hell or High Water” and produced the Oscar-winning film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Ruchman is repped by Culture Creative Entertainment and Nelson Davis LLP. Fogel is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Felker Toczek. Meralta Films is repped by WME, Granderson Des Rochers LLP, and Sechel. Pritzker and Madison Wells are repped by CAA and R&CPMK.

( Pictured: Beverley Schottenstein & Cathy Schottenstein )

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Variety

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)

“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy