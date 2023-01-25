ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Doja Cat Sports A Mustache To The Viktor & Rolf’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

When it comes to style, Doja Cat resides on Planet Her . The internet sensation recently attended Viktor & Rolf’s show during Paris Fashion Week, donning an interesting mustache, and we are not surprised at all by her androgynous look.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Doja Cat is excellent at moving to the beat of her own drum. The rapper is known for living her truth which includes rocking unique looks that only she can pull off. The “Woman” singer is currently parading the Paris Fashion Week streets in the most eccentric ensembles. She recently attended Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show, sporting a pinstripe pantsuit complemented by a mustache and goatee. According to a post on Twitter , her facial hair was created from faux eyelashes. The “Need To Know” rapper strategically placed the faux lashes on her eyebrows, lip, and chin.

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

In addition to the mustache and goatee, Doja Cat’s attire included a dapper oversized coat equipped with a large collar and bulky sleeves. It was short in the front and came to her calves in the back. She wore high-waist matching pants and white, pointy-toe heels. The artist paired the suit with a green and white stripe blouse that featured ruffled detailing in the front. Her accessories included blue-tinted sunglasses, silver cross earrings, and long white nails.

Are you feeling Doja’s recent style choices?

Doja Cat Shuts Down The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered In Swarovski Crystals

6 Times Doja Cat’s Unique Style Left Us Inspired

Doja Cat Shaves Her Hair And Eyebrows Explaining ‘I Just Do Not Like To Have Hair’

