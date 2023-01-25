ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Octavia Spencer Has Experienced ‘More Racism’ In Los Angeles Than In Her Alabama Hometown

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Octavia Spencer’s experiences with racism in Los Angeles might surprise some of her fans.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed the prejudice in LA on a recent episode on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Spencer said she’s experienced more racism in LA than in Montgomery, Alabama, her hometown. She noted that the racism was unexpected since she considered California and West Coast to be a “free and liberal thinking place.”

“It is so funny. It’s right out of Pretty Woman ,” the recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient reflected. “I remember going into a shop and being followed, like, at first, I didn’t even — I was just like so excited, like just walking around. And then I realized that I was being followed. It was kind of strange in that way.”

The Truth Be Told actress referred to Alabama as “a beautiful place with beautiful people.” However, Spencer also acknowledged that the South is historically known for its racism .

“Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said elsewhere in the podcast. “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. [But] what’s beautiful for me is, that stuff preceded me. You know, I was a child of the ’70s… As you grow older and the things that you can remember — that wasn’t a part of my history. I learned about it. It’s not everything—anything that I experienced.”

Octavia Spencer Paid Tribute To General Hospital Star And Friend Sonya Eddy

Spencer’s thoughts on racism in LA comes a month after she commemorated her late peer, General Hospital star Sonya Eddy.

Spencer shared the news of Eddy’s passing on Instagram Dec. 20.

Many fans remembered Eddy as General Hospital’s nurse Epiphany Johnson, a character who graced daytime TV for 14 years.

“Sonya was best.. in an industry that often over looks us, she made her mark… Rest well sis 💔💔💔,” Loni Love wrote in Spencer’s comments.

