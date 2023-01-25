ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt to honor Jerome Lane, defense faces major challenge

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eEfs_0kR8mKoF00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Wednesday the Pitt basketball program will honor Jerome Lane during the game against Wake Forest at 7p on 93.7 The Fan. It’s more than just recognizing the man who shattered a backboard.

Ever since he got here, Panthers Head Coach Jeff Capel started a ‘brick-by-brick’ tradition where former players sign bricks that are shown off in the locker room. It’s that they were the building blocks of the program. After the win at Georgia Tech, he had three former players in the room after the game. He’s done it for various other games.

He believes honoring Lane, or previously Brandin Knight or Charles Smith, and others, is important to the growth of Pitt basketball.

“They have such pride in this place,” Capel said Monday. “They love it. Any time you can have those guys back around and to honor them for their achievements. It’s something that’s very, very special.”

“This program has a really rich tradition and a very, very good tradition. We want our current guys to see it. We want future recruits to see it because we want them to know they are part of something bigger than them.”

This past summer they had a number of former Pitt players play against the current team. He called it an incredibly competitive game with some guys who are playing or have played professionally including Brad Wanamker, Jamel Artis, Sam Young, LeVance Fields, Sheldon Jeter and Ryan Luther. DeJuan Blair, Chevy Troutman and a few others attended, but didn’t play.

“They spent time talking to them, teaching them. We went back to the locker room all together afterwards. Anytime we can have those guys back it was awesome.”

Heads Up

Capel said the spirit was great the first time the team got back together after the loss at home to Florida State.

“The energy was great,” Capel said. “They talked. They were upbeat and excited about the next opportunity. When we got together, I felt the same thing.”

“We’ve been pretty good this year wins and losses of moving on to the next thing. I don’t expect us to change things.”

Appleby in the Neighborhood

Pitt has faced some great individual players this year—Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Terquavion Smith (NC State) and Armando Bacot (North Carolina), but no one like Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby.

The 6-foot graduate student from Florida and Jacksonville is second only to Smith and tied with Bacot averaging 17.8 points a game. He leads the ACC with six assists a game and no one in the league has shot 235 times with a better percentage (.455) than Appleby. He also shoots 40% from three, 83% from the foul line and is second in the ACC with 36 steals.

“He’s dynamic,” Capel said. “First and foremost he’s really confident, I mean very confident. He plays with a sway, an edge. He has the green light. He’s fast. He’s crafty with the ball. He can shoot it. He can change speeds. He’s dynamic.”

“I’ve been very, very impressed with him watching him on tape. He plays with a joy. He loves to play basketball, loves to compete and I think that team takes its lead from him.”

It’s not just him, the Demon Deacons are fourth in the ACC in scoring (77.3 points), second in Field Goal Percentage (.467), second in 3-Point FG Percentage (.374).

Capel said guard Cameron Hildreth can beat you off the dribble and leads the team at 6.4 rebounds a game. 6’11” forward Andrew Carr leads the teams in blocks, second in rebounds and shoots it at 50% from the floor. 6’6” guard Damari Monsanto is the second leading scorer hitting 60, three-pointers on 146 attempts.

“He doesn’t have a conscience,” Capel said. “Even if he does miss, he doesn’t let it affect him. He has convenient amnesia. He’s one of these guys that if he misses, there is something wrong with the ball or the rim, it’s not him.”

Wake plays at the fastest pace in the ACC and love to get into transition. Capel said he’s been reminding his players that they will make tough shots, but as long as they are playing good defense, they can’t put their heads down. He felt they did that against Florida State. If the Panthers do it Wednesday, the 14-6, 6-3 ACC Demon Deacons could make it two straight losses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitt News

‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players

Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Top 2025 WR Taz Williams Jr. Brought Back to his Root With Offer from Pitt

Taz Williams Jr. had a front-row seat to watch former Pitt star James Conner battle cancer, emphatically beat it and return for yet another 1,000-yard season. He was a running back himself then, although just a kid in the Churchill area of Pittsburgh, but he often found himself seated in the grandstands at Heinz Field for Pitt games, watching his favorite running back persevere against the odds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs

North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak

Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
WEXFORD, PA
PublicSource

Pittsburgh: Why I love you

I was born to follow my maternal grandfather and his legacy of advocacy. I couldn’t have guessed, though, that it would take decades and life-or-death medical needs to place me in a city where his impact was felt, and where my own activism could flourish. The post Pittsburgh: Why I love you appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pittsburgh chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh chefs are semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.Kate Lasky and Thomasz Skowronski are the chefs at Apteka. This is their second year as semifinalists.Nik Forsberg, At Fet Fisk, is a first-time semifinalist. His restaurant has been running pop-ups and doing take-out and just announced a new location in Bloomfield in the old Lombardozzi's space.The James Beard winners will be announced in June in Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy