Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious
Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and number one for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as "Unholy” is the first ever.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing...
The Monkees’ ‘Shades of Grey’ Features a Horn Section Written by Mike Nesmith
The Monkees' "Shades of Grey" was written by a pair of songwriters whom Peter Tork considered "masters" of the craft.
Emcee N.I.C.E. Drops “Amen Right There” With Gospel Legends Canton Jones & Everett Drake
Bringing together four generations of music, Multi-Platinum Producer, Billboard chart topping Christian Hip Hop Recording Artists Emcee N.I.C.E., teamed up with two legends in Gospel, Billboard Charting, Stellar Award-winning Gospel Rap artist Canton Jones and the legendary Gospel singer Everett Drake (BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel show) on a song called “Amen Right There” produced by Sci Blw a 14-year-old prodigy and son of Canton Jones.
BIG MO shares latest EP ‘Chosen’, featuring Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro
Hip-Hop/R&B singer and songwriter BIG MO has returned to the scene with his highly anticipated EP offering, Chosen. The full-length also features collaborations with Grammy-nominated, platinum producer/artist Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro. Celebrating his precious singles “Chains Seduced Her,” “Falling 4 U,” and “Broken,” which display BIG MO’s...
WanMor Shares Brand New Single “Mine” Today
Primed for a massive year ahead, buzzing brotherly R&B group WanMor unveil a new single entitled “Mine” today via Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment. Stream HERE. “Mine” showcases the impressive interplay between the guys as they trade melodies over bouncy upbeat...
King Coop Drops Single ‘Hurt’ Following Album Announcement
Recently, one of the most popular stories on social media platforms has been the announcement that King Coop is returning to the music industry with new projects, albums, and initiatives for his fans. His music has consistently rocked the world because of his upbeat attitude and distinctive lyrics. Everyone is hopeful that the new song, Hurt, will still scream in the same way as before.
Sam Smith’s New Album, GLORIA, Is Out Today Along With Video For “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”
SMITH SHARES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE, “I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS”. ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES GRAMMY®-NOMINATED PLATINUM HIT “UNHOLY” AND “GIMME”. “Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Is Their Deepest Album Yet…[it] features guests like Kim Petras, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran, but their own personal growth is at the heart of the music.” – Rolling Stone.
Afropop Act Minz Links Up With Blaqbonez And BNXN For The Remix Of “Wo Wo”
Strongly closing off the year following the release of “Wo Wo,” Minz is back with a special offering. Releasing the remix to “Wo Wo,” which is pidgin for ugly, he features breakout stars: Bnxn and Blaqbonez, as they reflects on their odessy, appreciating the rise and time in the industry.
Flo Milli Releases Remix Of Viral Hit “Conceited” With Lola Brooke And Maya The Don
OUT NOW – STREAM HERE. With over half a billion streams to date, 23-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track “Beef FloMix” on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn’t let up since. Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with “In The Party” which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.
Keke Wyatt Signs with Shanachie Entertainment For New Album-Her 1st in 6 Years!
Acclaimed R&B singer/songwriter, actress, reality show star and social media personality, Keke Wyatt has signed with Shanachie Entertainment to record a new album, her first in six years. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of her generation, Keke has been wowing concert audiences with her powerhouse vocals and electrifying shows, performing more than 50 concerts a year.
