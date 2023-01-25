Read full article on original website
Jonathan G. Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, longtime resident of Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou (Greenleaf) Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan died.
Decker, Ridley Named Man, Woman Of The Year
WINONA LAKE — Allyn Decker and Barbara Ridley are the 2022 Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Woman of the Year respectively. The two received the distinctions at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. About 530 attendees were present to see the two collect the awards sponsored by 1st Source Bank and the Warsaw Times-Union and gave Decker and Ridley standing ovations.
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
Betty J. Van Scoik
Betty Jean (Barth) Van Scoik, 92, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 21, 1931. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two sons, Bud (Claudia) Van Scoik, Akron and David...
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
Brandon L. Hepler — UPDATED
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, Bourbon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home in Bourbon. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda (Gard) Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in business management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop, in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), music and sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan. However, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
Devon S. Dunnuck
Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and the Claypool area, died at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys (Snyder) Dunnuck. He married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
Various People Receive Awards At 111th Chamber Dinner
WINONA LAKE — On Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Chamber Awards Dinner in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. Kosciusko County business professionals, along with local and state elected officials were in attendance, and several local businesses...
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr.
Rev. Jay Royal Kline Jr., 80, Mishawaka, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Jay was born March 30, 1942. On June 15, 1963, Jay was united in marriage to Shirley (Silvers) Kline, who preceded him in death. Jay married Joann Ford on Feb. 21, 2009. She preceded him in death.
Edgar Pippenger — PENDING
Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, of an extended illness, at home in Warsaw with his wife of 56 years and family by his side. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Shirley Palmer
Shirley Ann Palmer, 85, Columbia City, formerly of Larwill, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Oct. 10, 1937. On Aug. 17, 1963, she married Donald Palmer. Shirley is survived by her sons, Gregg (Mary) Palmer, Michael (Yvette) Palmer and Robyn (Katie) Palmer;...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Turkey Creek Fire Territory v. Mishawaka Utilities v. Samuel K. Schwartz, $208.65. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Synchrony Bank v. Shafagh...
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
Judy A. Wolf
Judy A. Wolf, 67, Mishawaka, died at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Judy was born Oct. 11, 1955. On Sept. 21, 2002, Judy married Carl D. Wolf. Carl survives along with her daughter, Yvonne Mulderink, Mishawaka; her son, Jay Dark, Mishawaka; three...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, North CR 700W, south of West CR 250N, Warsaw. Driver: Craig J. Allebach, 68, Fisher Avenue, Warsaw. Allebach’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, South...
Warsaw FFA Advisor Nominated For 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA Advisor Jacob Riley has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award. The Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators in the state of Indiana. Students, fellow teachers, and other supporters had the opportunity to nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes them the best in Indiana. Riley was nominated for this award due to his passion for agriculture, FFA, and assisting students to find their career path.
Remi J. VanBuskirk
Remi James VanBuskirk, 56, Plymouth, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Memorial Hospital. Remi was born March 27, 1966. On May 23, 1992, Remi married his soulmate Jackie (Raymond). She survives along with stepdaughters, Rachel Downhour and Nicole (Joe) Jacobs; daughter Haley VanBuskirk; son Nathan (Adriana Rodrigues)...
Margo B. Shidler
Margo B. Shidler, 81, Butte, Mont., and formerly of Goshen, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at St. James Hospital, Butte, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in St. Clair Shores, Mich. On Aug. 3, 1999, she married Douglas A. Shidler in Chicago, who survives. Also surviving...
