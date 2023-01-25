ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
bjpenndotcom

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’

Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
MMAmania.com

Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 2: Live stream updates, results, reactions

Guess who’s back? Back again. Slapping’s back ... tell a friend. No, seriously, if you like this stuff, tell someone, because there weren’t a lot of eyeballs on it last week, and they can use the help. The good news is that on any given weekday, MMA Maniacs here click more than 100,000 pages on our lovely site, so we know about a third of the viewership was our loyal members, because we all know every one of you tuned in, right? Right?
MMAmania.com

UFC ‘talking about May’ for Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White gave reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski permission to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a flawless record at 145 pounds, so “The Great” will jump up to the lightweight division and challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap in the UFC 284 main event.
MMAmania.com

Video: Israel Adesanya releases Saw promo for UFC 287 - ‘We don’t keep score, we settle them’

Israel Adesanya is already taking to social media just 24 hours after his rematch with Alex Pereira was announced. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White called a special conference on Friday to announce the rematch between Adesanya and Pereira will go down at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira just defeated “Last Stylebender” at UFC 281 this past November to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight title. Most believed the rematch would be booked in short time, but the reboot has received an official stamp of approval.
MMAmania.com

MMA trainer under fire for smashing children with a giant truck tire (Video)

If you plan to send your kids to Lyon MMA Center in France, be prepared to have them exposed to ... let’s call it unorthodox training techniques from Yidikes Yom, like getting smashed in the midsection with a giant tire. Maybe they’re training for the sequel to Rubber?

