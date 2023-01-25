Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
sportszion.com
“Dumbest idea in sports history” Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen takes jab at Tyson Fury over his bout offer to Francis Ngannou
There has been talking of a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but Chael Patrick Sonnen thinks their proposed terms and conditions are ridiculous and that the fight shouldn’t go ahead that way at all. Francis Ngannou, who recently announced his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irish sports star coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on TUF 22, the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches who didn’t square off at the end of the season.
MMAmania.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 2: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Guess who’s back? Back again. Slapping’s back ... tell a friend. No, seriously, if you like this stuff, tell someone, because there weren’t a lot of eyeballs on it last week, and they can use the help. The good news is that on any given weekday, MMA Maniacs here click more than 100,000 pages on our lovely site, so we know about a third of the viewership was our loyal members, because we all know every one of you tuned in, right? Right?
MMAmania.com
UFC ‘talking about May’ for Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White gave reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski permission to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a flawless record at 145 pounds, so “The Great” will jump up to the lightweight division and challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap in the UFC 284 main event.
MMAmania.com
Video: Israel Adesanya releases Saw promo for UFC 287 - ‘We don’t keep score, we settle them’
Israel Adesanya is already taking to social media just 24 hours after his rematch with Alex Pereira was announced. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White called a special conference on Friday to announce the rematch between Adesanya and Pereira will go down at UFC 287 on April 8. Pereira just defeated “Last Stylebender” at UFC 281 this past November to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight title. Most believed the rematch would be booked in short time, but the reboot has received an official stamp of approval.
MMAmania.com
Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch targeted for UFC San Antonio main event
It’s time to finally decide the next top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight contender. James Lynch reported before later confirmed by ESPN Deportes today (Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023) that a pivotal 135-pound rematch between Raquel Pennington (15-9) and Irene Aldana (14-6) is targeted to headline UFC San Antonio on March 25, 2023.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis underestimated ahead of UFC return? ‘People aren’t taking me serious’
Derrick Lewis is set to return at UFC Vegas 68 on Feb. 4, 2023, and he’s certainly looking better than he ever has in recent training videos. But, will his performance inside the cage match his new physique?. “Black Beast” comes into his upcoming main event fight against Serghei...
MMAmania.com
MMA trainer under fire for smashing children with a giant truck tire (Video)
If you plan to send your kids to Lyon MMA Center in France, be prepared to have them exposed to ... let’s call it unorthodox training techniques from Yidikes Yom, like getting smashed in the midsection with a giant tire. Maybe they’re training for the sequel to Rubber?
Comments / 0