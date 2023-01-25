ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

KRMG

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash near Collinsville on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Krystal Hall, 18, of Owasso, was travelling northbound on Memorial Drive and departed the roadway for an unknown reason, troopers said. Hall was taken to the...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs firefighters rescue dog stranded on lake

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Firefighters got in some training when they rescued a dog stranded on a lake near Sand Springs. The Sand Springs Fire Department (SSFD) said it received a call from owners who said their dog, Merlin, was missing, and its GPS collar showed that he was on Shell Lake, northwest of Sand Springs.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Winter Weather Sweeps Across Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Police involved in standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) confirmed Thursday evening that officers are working a standoff involving an individual in a neighborhood off of East 131st Street South. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. Download the FOX23 News...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said one person is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police detective passes away after year-long battle with cancer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) detective who worked in the Child Crisis Unit passed away following a year-long battle with stage four cancer, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Friday. Detective William “Will” Hays, 39, died on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and three...
TULSA, OK

