MSP release video of man shining laser, firing shots at helicopter in Detroit before being killed by troopers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police have released video of a man who was shot and killed by troopers Tuesday night after firing shots at an MSP helicopter on Detroit’s west side.

The man, identified as a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park, is believed to have been living in an abandoned home on Terry Street, near Hubbell and I-96. His name has not been released.

MSP’s Trooper 2 helicopter was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man began shining a green laser at the chopper. Shortly after the helicopter was hit by the laser several times, the man walked out of the house and fired several rounds towards the chopper.

Authorities have not said whether the man was shining a laser pointer or if it was a laser scope on the gun.

The helicopter was not hit and no troopers or members of the public were injured.

Shortly after the man fired at the helicopter, troopers were sent to the home. As troopers approached, the man came outside and began firing shots at them. Officials said two troopers returned fire and the man was killed.

One trooper has nine years of service, while the other has two, according to MSP. Both troopers are currently on leave.

Authorities recovered five firearms from inside the home and one from the suspect. No one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have not yet identified a possible motive in the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the prosecutor for review when it’s completed.