L.A. Council votes to add more tenant protections to South L.A. zoning plan

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The City Council voted to add more tenant protections today to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC.

The council requested that the city attorney incorporate recommendations that include:

-- requiring developers to notify tenants of their rights prior to demolishing their buildings;

-- adding a time frame for how long a developer must hold open replacement units for tenants who are displaced; and

-- banning developers who have illegally evicted tenants or committed unlawful tenant harassment from getting demolition permits for five years.

The council previously voted to request an ordinance amending the South Los Angeles overlay to "address displacement and the preservation of affordable housing," but needed to do more to address tenant protections, according to a motion filed by Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

