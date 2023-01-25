Snow, rain showers expected to continue Thursday and Friday for Tuscarawas Valley

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The Tuscarawas Valley will likely see additional snow showers on Thursday and Friday evening after the area was covered by a blanket of wet snow Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals varied throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. New Philadelphia, Bolivar, Carrollton and Coshocton got around 2 inches. About 1.5 inches of snow was reported near Dennison and 1 inch near Uhrichsville. The highest total was 3 inches at a location about seven miles southeast of Mineral City.

The weather service is calling for temperatures from the mid-30s to around 40 degrees for the rest of this week and through the weekend. There is a chance for rain showers Saturday night and Sunday and then rain and snow showers Sunday night.