Saint Louis, MO

Three arrested after spree of carjackings turns deadly

 3 days ago

The carjacking spree that started on Monday night in South City has turned deadly, and now police have made arrests they believe to be connected to the crimes. In an effort to curb the chronic carjacking, St. Louis police teamed up with the FBI to find those responsible.

On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement in North County spotted a car known to have been stolen in the recent wave of carjackings. A man got out of the stolen car and into a black Ford Fusion.

Police and FBI agents covertly pursued the car until it hit spike strip that had been previously laid down. The suspect's car then had flat tires, and he started racing away. He was eventually hit by an unrelated civilian — who was unharmed — then hit a tree and flipped over near 20th and Delmar.

Three people were arrested, two of them juveniles. One of the occupants was trapped in the car and had to be removed, but all three are expected to survive.

KMOX has reported on the slew of carjackings this week, including one that involved a man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the crowded parking lot of the Schnucks on Hampton. Then on Tuesday night, 38-year-old Kay Johnson was shot in the face while her car was in the alley in the 4700 block of Compton.

St. Louis Police Captain Joe Morisi told KMOX, “We believe at this point preliminarily that the woman, they intended to carjack her and then was inadvertently shot during that attempted carjacking."

Morosi said he believes a shooting in the 5000 block of Gravois at Wilcox in which a 43-year-old woman was shot was also a carjacking. That woman survived.

A man and a woman at the intersection of Gustine and Delor were also victims of an attempted carjacking by someone in a white Honda Civic. The victims said they reversed their car to get away and, while doing so, the passenger of the Honda fired shots at their vehicle. They were able to flee the area and the suspects also fled.

Comments / 20

Jacob's tribe
3d ago

There was nothing inadvertent about it. Stop making statements that try to turn the criminal act innocent. Weapon drawn, finger on trigger, shot fired. It was deliberate.

Reply
24
Carl Yap
2d ago

there will be a time people will be fed up and fight back. no fault to the victim, protect your property. then they will think twice about stealing. the mideast cuts hands and it works. who's going to miss criminal. make our community safe 🙏

Reply(3)
8
Rose Gilchrist-Nieters
2d ago

this is getting wayyy iut of hand!!! They need to figure out how they are going to start punishing these kids!!! Even if it's charging the parents! If your child is under 18 an commits a crime that hurts,kills, or includes stolen things then you and your child should face consequences!

Reply
4
 

Saint Louis, MO
