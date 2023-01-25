Just imagine all those EVs charging at the same time. Look what happened in California they told people with EVs they can charge at sertin parts of the day. Our power plants cannot handle all those EVs charging at the same time. It's going to take some time for the power plants to up grade with that said it'll take a 100 years before we are not relying on the combustion engine.
Mass transit is ok for Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. But in states like Montana Wyoming, and most areas in Michigan North of Detroit, people will continue to depend on personal cars.
There is no perpetual motion machine. To quote a science textbook I recently read: "You must always add energy to keep it (a machine) going" and even though you may not be putting gas in it, I GUARANTEE there is SOME FUEL burning somewhere to generate that electricity. There's just no getting around it. They only "feel good" about these electric cars because it gives the illusion that you're "not using gas" and "saving the planet"; it just puts the fuel that you are using out of sight. But, make no mistake, there IS a fuel burning.
