Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against obsessed fan after disturbing incidents

Kim Kardashian seems to be relieved after being granted a restraining order against a man, identified as Jomonie Victor Zigler. The 42-year-old reality star and mom of four detailed disturbing interactions with the individual, after the man started sending packages to her home address, including a diamond ring.

Zigler referred to Kim as his “wife” and sent hotel key cards to the famous Kardashian, seemingly hoping to meet with her. Court documents also reveal that the man attempted to enter her home in Calabasas, but her security team was able to restrain him at the gate.

Kim’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed a restraining order on her behalf following the incidents, revealing that Zigler’s disturbing actions had caused to suffer from extreme emotional distress, as it was reported by TMZ.

“I never provided him with my address and never asked him to send me these packages,” Kim detailed on the legal documents obtained by the publication. “These packages contain various items, including a diamond engagement ring, and keys to a hotel room.”

Kim continued, “I am concerned about the extent of his delusion belief we are in or will be in an intimate relationship, particularly because it appears he has spent significant funds purchasing items to send to me.” An official hearing is set to take place next month, however Kim was granted a temporary restraining order, after Zigler posted sexually explicit messages about her on social media.