Five Minnesota chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The ultra-prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists have been announced Wednesday and there are five Minnesota chefs on the list.

The nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all—through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry.”

There were no Minnesota restaurants or chefs in line for the best chef or restaurant of the year. Last year, Indigenous Chef Sean Sherman’s Owamni in Minneapolis received the Beard Award for best new restaurant in the country.

Instead, Minnesota’s semifinalists are for Best Chef: Midwest, and Best Pastry Chef.

In the Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI):

Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen)

Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai)

Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel)

Ann Ahmed (Khâluna)

In the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker , Shawn McKenzie of Café Cerés in Minneapolis is a semifinalist.

See the full list of semifinalists here .

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards. The Awards program celebrates excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established masters.