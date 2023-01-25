ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Despite rumors, Senator Vincent Hughes is staying out of Philly mayor's race

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) State Senator Vincent Hughes has been rumored to be considering a run for Philadelphia mayor but he ruled out that possibility, Wednesday, in a video posted on social media.

Hughes tweeted a video clip that made it seem like he was announcing his run for mayor. But in a bit of a political head fake, he ended the full video—on Instagram—with an announcement that he’s indeed staying in Harrisburg.

In an interview, Hughes cited the new governor, Democrats’ legislative gains and 12 Billion dollars in state funds available for education, housing, and other needs—spending he says can guide him as Democratic chair of the appropriations committee.

“It’s what I worked my entire career for, is this moment,” he said. “Being the mayor, it’s 24-7, and the quality of life he has now, he would not have then. It’s just that simple.”

Democratic city committee chair Bob Brady says though he was disappointed, he doesn’t blame Hughes for his decision.

“He’s got a great job up in Harrisburg,” he said. “He’s the giver instead of the beggar.”

Brady says there are plenty of other good candidates in the race. But Philadelphia did miss its chance for a celebrity First Lady. Hughes is married to singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars as the unflappable Barbara Howard on the Philadelphia-based comedy series, Abbott Elementary.

Hughes says she was all for his running.

“She thought we would have had a lot of fun, and we probably would have, but she stands by me 1,000 percent,” he said.

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
