ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help

By Salvador Rivera
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tKGk_0kR8cTZy00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — As of Friday morning, more than 600 coloni as were without running water in Tijuana and Rosarito, where residents say service has been spotty since last year.

Facing the possibility of running out of water, Tijuana’s State Commission for Public Services, CESPT, turned to the San Diego County Water Authority for help.

Agreements in place between Mexico and the United States allow for water deliveries in times of emergency or severe drought.

So last week, the San Diego-based agency began sending water to Tijuana.

Lack of water hurting maquiladora expansion in Baja California

Compounding the problem is the deterioration of Tijuana’s main aqueduct that delivers water from the Colorado River, the city’s main source of water. So far, repairs are taking longer than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248KRp_0kR8cTZy00
The San Diego County Water Authority relies on 24 reservoirs around San Diego to supply the region with water. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

According to CESPT, more than 20 kilometers of line have shown problems that need to be addressed.

Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.

“How are you going to drain your toilet? How are you going to wash? how are you going to take a shower?” asked Arturo Rosas, a Tijuana resident.

Rosas told Border Report his water was shut off as of this morning, adding that it’s been terrible since last year with constant outages that can last up to weeks at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV1ri_0kR8cTZy00
Arturo Rosas lives in Tijuana where according to him, water service interruptions are constant and lengthy. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“Last time it went for almost a month and everywhere you looked, everywhere you went looking for water around you, it was already gone.”

Rosas says many residents including himself, use large water containers as a way to store water when it’s flowing, but that supply quickly runs out.

“We go through that quick,” he said.

Rosas stated he and his neighbors will welcome any water from the U.S. side of the border.

“That’s crazy, that means our water supply is really low, but if they’re helping out, that’s amazing, you don’t see that a lot.”

Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists

According to the SDCWA, cross-border emergency deliveries started more than 50 years ago and are governed by an agreement between the United States and Mexico. And that the water authority “provides emergency water deliveries to Mexico through a cross-border connection in Otay Mesa.”

“We’re extremely proud of how quickly the Water Authority staff worked to meet the emergency water needs of our neighbors to the south,” said Mel Katz, Water Authority Board Chair. “Coordinating with multiple agencies and getting the necessary approvals in just three days was a team effort and is a credit to the Water Resources and Operations & Maintenance departments.”

CESPT has said it has agreed to pay $2.2 million for emergency water through the end of February.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

It also admitted paying more than $4 million for north-of-the-border water during the last five months of 2022.

SDCWA wrote in a statement that “consistent with the previously approved schedule, planned water deliveries will restart in April and continue through September 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll

Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
YUMA, AZ
The Atlantic

The Fight Over California’s Ancient Water

Photographs by Lenard SmithOn an early-December morning in California’s Mojave Desert, the Geoscience Support Services geohydrologist Logan Wicks squats in the sand and fiddles with a broken white pipe. Here on a sandy road off Route 66, past miles of scrubby creosote and spiny mesquite, Wicks monitors the pumps and pipes of a promising desert extraction project.But he’s not looking for oil or gas. Crouching under the shade of a 10-foot lemon tree, at the edge of a citrus orchard that spans hundreds of acres, Wicks is here for water.A fine stream bursts from the plastic pipe, forming a rainbow-crested...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Incredible whale birth caught on video off California coast

A California whale watching tour group got a rare front-row seat to witness the moment a gray whale gave birth. Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari took a group out along Southern California’s Dana Point coast on Monday when a gray mother whale came near to show off her new baby calf.
DANA POINT, CA
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
Vice

Kidnapped Teen Found Alive Inside Plastic Bag at Garbage Dump

Three days after she’d been kidnapped, 16-year-old María Ángela Olguín was found naked inside a black plastic bag in a landfill in the outskirts of Mexico City. And in further horror, Olguín told officers she was locked in an unknown place with a number of other girls.
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy