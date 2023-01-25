Read full article on original website
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
yourislandnews.com
Committee votes to remove first book from Beaufort County Schools
15 of 16 books adressed by committees have been returned in some fashion to school shelves. For the first time, a Book Review Committee has voted to remove a book from the shelves completely in the Beaufort County School District. During the second Beaufort County School District Book Review Committee...
live5news.com
Folly Beach builder files lawsuit over pause on short-term rentals
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A builder filing a lawsuit against the city of Folly Beach claims the city’s pause of short-term rentals on Folly Beach is unconstitutional. Builder Michael Riffert with Folly East Indian Co., LLC says his business has been greatly affected by the pause on development, as well as the potential cap on short-term rentals.
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
connectsavannah.com
Going Global: Iconic Savannah landmark is restored
The ongoing construction near the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff has brought forth a new Parker’s convenience store along with incoming Starbucks and Chick-fil-A franchises. But all the development has led locals to wonder about what’s going to happen to the massive globe. In short, it isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s getting a facelift.
crbjbizwire.com
Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
live5news.com
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District plans to demolish a middle school built in the 1950s to replace it with a multimillion-dollar new campus where it currently stands. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said this is the final school year for the current Morningside Middle School...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
abcnews4.com
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
‘Saddened and horrified’: Local law enforcement officials speak about Tyre Nichols’ death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials across the Charleston area are speaking out Friday night following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The body camera footage shows the arrest of the Memphis man who died three days after he was beaten by police on Jan. 7. Five officers […]
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
Judge approved agreement to drop Buster, Margaret Murdaugh’s estate from Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of […]
blufftontoday.com
School closing reported Wednesday in Jasper due to possible severe weather
Due to the possibility of severe weather in Jasper and surrounding counties, at least one school has decided to close early, while others are monitoring the situation with some schedule changes as of Wednesday morning, according to school officials. Polaris Tech Charter School in Ridgeland said in a 10:30 a.m....
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
matadornetwork.com
What It’s Like To Stay at Hilton Head Health, One of America’s Most Renowned Wellness Resorts
Wellness travel is projected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to market research company Grand View Research. From spas to natural excursions, the breadth of choices has expanded with traveler interest, and resorts like the long-standing Hilton Head Health, or H3, which opened in 1976, are building on all-inclusive programs for guests to create their own total wellbeing journey with the goal of long-term fitness and health in mind. After four days of previewing the resort’s new ReNew program, it was clear that, in H3’s case, that journey is just as centered on spa treatments as it is on getting active.
