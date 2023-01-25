ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
yourislandnews.com

Committee votes to remove first book from Beaufort County Schools

15 of 16 books adressed by committees have been returned in some fashion to school shelves. For the first time, a Book Review Committee has voted to remove a book from the shelves completely in the Beaufort County School District. During the second Beaufort County School District Book Review Committee...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Folly Beach builder files lawsuit over pause on short-term rentals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A builder filing a lawsuit against the city of Folly Beach claims the city’s pause of short-term rentals on Folly Beach is unconstitutional. Builder Michael Riffert with Folly East Indian Co., LLC says his business has been greatly affected by the pause on development, as well as the potential cap on short-term rentals.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Going Global: Iconic Savannah landmark is restored

The ongoing construction near the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff has brought forth a new Parker’s convenience store along with incoming Starbucks and Chick-fil-A franchises. But all the development has led locals to wonder about what’s going to happen to the massive globe. In short, it isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s getting a facelift.
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Iconic Olde Colony Bakery Changes Ownership

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that Thomas Boulware, SIOR, CCIM represented Olde Colony Baking Corporation in the sale of their property and assets located at 519 Wando Lane, Mt Pleasant to GH Wando, LLC. The property is used as a commercial baking operation to support the Olde Colony Bakery, which began operation in Charleston in the 1940s. The purchaser intends to continue the operation as The Olde Colony Bakery.
CHARLESTON, SC
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WALTERBORO, SC
matadornetwork.com

What It’s Like To Stay at Hilton Head Health, One of America’s Most Renowned Wellness Resorts

Wellness travel is projected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to market research company Grand View Research. From spas to natural excursions, the breadth of choices has expanded with traveler interest, and resorts like the long-standing Hilton Head Health, or H3, which opened in 1976, are building on all-inclusive programs for guests to create their own total wellbeing journey with the goal of long-term fitness and health in mind. After four days of previewing the resort’s new ReNew program, it was clear that, in H3’s case, that journey is just as centered on spa treatments as it is on getting active.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy