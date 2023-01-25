Read full article on original website
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
koamnewsnow.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday
Heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves into Southwest Louisiana. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the excessive rainfall is expected much of the day Sunday across much of the region and lower southeast Texas. Rainfall...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
Photos: Strong winds toss mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish, 3 people injured
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. — Three people were injured and sent to the hospital after strong winds from a severe weather system tossed mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night. The parish sheriff’s office says a possible tornado flipped over one unoccupied mobile home and destroyed at least...
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
WDSU
Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
theadvocate.com
Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area
After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
wgno.com
Tornado Warning in effect for select parishes until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday
We continue to monitor the storm heading east through Louisiana toward the Amite area of Tangipahoa Parish from the west. The west-central area of the parish remains under a Tornado Warning until 11:15 p.m. Other areas now under the warning include:. Jefferson Parish. St. Charles Parish. St. Tammany Parish. Southwest...
Pointe Coupee woman describes her mobile home collapsing during Tuesday’s severe storms
VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Several people in Pointe Coupee Parish spent the day cleaning up and surveying damage after severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 24. Multiple mobile homes were overturned and demolished. The National Weather Service is assessing the possibility of a tornado that hit Ventress, which is right under New Roads.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
APSO searching for missing man
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19. Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636...
