Exclusive: First look at Opera Memphis’ future Midtown home

By Christin Yates
 3 days ago

Opera Memphis has signed a lease for its new 5,000-square-foot home at 216 S. Cooper St. in Midtown.

The nearly 70-year-old organization initially looked at four properties, three of which are located in the Edge District, for its new home. In the end, it came down to finding the right building but also one that would allow for the right timeline for build out.

“One of the challenges of the past couples of years, as everyone knows, is that getting the materials necessary for any kind of building or renovation has been backed up,” said Ned Canty, general manager for Opera Memphis. “Doing the kind of work we needed to do in the Edge, which was really very intensive, the timeline would have been a multiple-year timeline.”

While most Midtown buildings have pillars or columns every 12 feet or so, the building on Cooper Street is an outlier with more of an open floor plan.

“We are able to get that 40 feet by 50 feet stage outline that we need to be able to rehearse in there and have office space and costume shop space that we need,” he said.

The goal is to have all construction completed and be ready to move in for the 2023 fall season.

“There wasn’t another space that we looked at where the kind of things we needed to do in the building would work with a timeline that short,” Canty said. “We’re eager to get in that new space.”

Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association, the Mid-South’s largest OB-GYN practice, bought what used to be the Clark Opera Memphis Center on Wolf River Boulevard in June of last year. The gynecological group plans to turn the building into an expansive women’s health care facility.

The opera’s new home building is located between Union Avenue and Central Avenue on Cooper Street, an area that is becoming known as PeCo for the intersection of Peabody Avenue and Cooper Street.

“I got to Memphis 12 years ago and that stretch (on Cooper) was pretty bare,” Canty said. “There were some real anchors like Otherlands and Café 1912, but there were a lot of empty or not activated spaces. That has really changed and is continuing to change. It will be exciting to be part of helping this new little neighborhood flourish and grow.”

Joseph Dennis and Laquita Mitchell (right) perform “Traviata” in 2017 for Opera Memphis. The nonprofit will move next to Bari Restaurante e Enoteca, Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant and Paradox at PeCo. (Ziggy Mack/Courtesy Opera Memphis)

Other neighbors in PeCo include Bari Restaurante e Enoteca, Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant and Paradox at PeCo.

Building renovations include making sure the rehearsal space is well lit and will fit Opera Memphis’ acoustical needs. It also needs to be acoustically separate from where the offices will be located so the organization’s staffers can get in a full day’s work while the space is being used for rehearsal. Opera Memphis is also adding rooms that can be used by community artists for voice lessons.

“For me, opera is about intense passion,” Canty said. “How do you put that into a building? That kind of visual interest and lushness and excitement is very much what the goal is.”

Opera Memphis is working with brg3s on the concept and design.

One of the opera’s major goals with the move is to be able to use the space cooperatively and collaboratively with other arts groups. Opera Memphis is making sure that any of the technical needs that another organization might have to use the space will also be met. The organization is submitting grants for some of those renovations.

“There’s something really attractive about being close to our collaborators at Playhouse on the Square and Hattiloo Theatre,” Canty said.

Canty said that while there are several theaters in the area in which to perform, Opera Memphis will be able to provide rehearsal space for those artists and organizations.

“Opera is so often considered this big behemoth organization or art form. I think sometimes when this idea of trying to work with groups that we are much larger than, on a budget level, I think it takes some people by surprise at first,” Canty explained. “But that is the most necessary and natural thing for us to do.

“We have some stability and assets. The organizations that we should share those assets with are most in need of those assets. It’s very exciting after years of bragging to my colleagues in other cities about how collaborative Memphis arts and organizations are, to jump in on that front.”

Eric Trotz with Trotz Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the deal and Shane Soefker, Jacob Biddle and Kert Kaiser with Avison Young represented Opera Memphis.

